Firefighters respond to escaped debris fire south of Fort Bragg — under control (UPDATED 2:10 p.m.)

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m. — The fire was quickly contained, and emergency personnel have cleared the scene.
UPDATE: 1 p.m. — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is burning in the 17300 block of Franklin Road. People are asked to avoid the area.
MENDOCINO Co., 8/21/21 — Scanner traffic indicates that firefighters responded to an escaped debris fire around 12:45 p.m. in the Franklin Road area off Simpson Lane, southeast of Fort Bragg. One structure reportedly threatened and resources are en route.