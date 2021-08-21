Firefighters respond to escaped debris fire south of Fort Bragg — under control (UPDATED 2:10 p.m.)

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m. — The fire was quickly contained, and emergency personnel have cleared the scene.

ALL FIRE ACTIVITY NOTIFICATIONS FOR 17300 FRANKLIN RD FORT BRAGG HAVE BEEN CANCELED. FIRE PERSONNEL STILL ON SCENE. THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) August 21, 2021

UPDATE: 1 p.m. — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is burning in the 17300 block of Franklin Road. People are asked to avoid the area.

CURRENT FIRE IN THE AREA OF 17300 FRANKLIN RD FORT BRAGG FIRE AND LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNELARE ON SCENE, PLEASE USE SITUATIONAL AWARENESS AND STAY OUT OF THE AREA — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) August 21, 2021

MENDOCINO Co., 8/21/21 — Scanner traffic indicates that firefighters responded to an escaped debris fire around 12:45 p.m. in the Franklin Road area off Simpson Lane, southeast of Fort Bragg. One structure reportedly threatened and resources are en route.

