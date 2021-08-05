Big-rig collision blocks U.S. 101 in both directions 3 miles south of Laytonville — victim transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

UPDATE: 5:15 p.m. — At least one victim was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, and CHP officers are attempting to find out more about the extent of their injuries. Roughly 40 gallons of diesel fuel and four gallons of oil have spilled out onto the roadway. Information about the cleanup effort was not immediately available.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m. — The road is now re-opened to one-way traffic.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/5/21 — A big-rig and a small car collided around 2:50 p.m., blocking both lanes of U.S. Highway 101 roughly three miles south of Laytonville, according to information from the California Highway Patrol. Medical personnel have been requested at the scene, but additional details about any injuries that may be related to the crash were not immediately available. As of 3 p.m. the road remained blocked in both directions and a tow truck was en route from Ukiah.

Advertisements

https://goo.gl/maps/xSFxxCtdBV85mbHb7