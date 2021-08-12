Bail set at $1 million for alleged shooter in Bell Springs Road homicide

MENDOCINO Co., 8/11/21 — Bail has been set at $1 million for the Rohnert Park man accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Edgar Alejandro Becerra-Alamaraz at a cannabis farm on Bell Springs Road in the early morning hours of July 23. Oscar Alvarez Ruiz, 24, pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday and is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing Oct. 1.

Around 1:45 a.m. July 23 Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots in the 50000 block of Bell Springs Road, near U.S. Highway 101. Units arriving on scene found Becerra-Alamaraz’s remains around 2:55 a.m. After a three-hour search involving assistance from a California Highway Patrol helicopter, Ruiz and one other individual were detained.

OSCAR ALVAREZ RUIZ, photo from the MCSO booking logs.

Ruiz was charged with murder July 26. Two new details emerged in the criminal complaint (.PDF): prosecutors allege that Ruiz was in possession of cocaine at the time of the shooting — which is an additional felony charge. They also allege that the firearm Ruiz used to kill Becerra-Alamaraz was a .40-caliber Glock 22.

Advertisements

PREVIOUSLY:

7/23/21 — Man fatally shot on Bell Springs Road early Friday morning

Advertisements