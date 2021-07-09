Mendocino County holding free countywide vaccine event on Tuesday July 13

MENDOCINO Co., 7/8/21 — Mendocino County Public Health will hold Covid-19 vaccine clinics countywide on Tuesday July 13. For information on where to receive Covid-19 testing in Mendocino County, please visit the county’s testing website at: https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-testing.

From Mendocino County Public Health:

Public Notice: Countywide free vaccine event on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Mendocino County Public Health will assist local health clinics in coordinating a countywide COVID-19 vaccine event on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. There will be nine clinics distributing vaccines from 9 AM to 5 PM. Different vaccine types will be available depending on location. Vaccines are free and no pre-registration is needed.

Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren reports that Mendocino County has new COVID-19 cases daily. The safest way to take advantage of the loosened social and business restrictions is to get vaccinated. The July 13th vaccine event will be held at:

Anderson Valley Health Center-13500 Airport Rd, Boonville

Covelo High School (1-2PM only)-76270 High School St, Covelo

Long Valley Health Center-50 Branscomb Rd, Laytonville

Baechtel Creek Medical Clinic-1245 S Main St, Willits

Mendocino Community Health Clinics-333 Laws Ave, Ukiah

Mendocino Community Health Clinics-1165 S Dora St, Suite A, Ukiah

Mendocino Community Health Clinics-45 Hazel St, Willits

Mendocino Coast Clinics-205 South St, Fort Bragg

Redwood Coast Medical Services-46900 Ocean Dr, Gualala

Adventist Health Mendocino Coast-721 River Drive, Suite A, Fort Bragg

The Mendocino Transit Authority provides free rides to vaccine sites across their service area. For Dial A Ride in Ukiah call:707 462-3881 or Fort Bragg: 707 964-1800. For a full list of clinics and pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines in Mendocino County, please visit: https://www.vaccinateca.com/counties/mendocino.html

Please contact the Mendocino County Public Health COVID-19 Call Center with any questions about vaccines or testing at (707) 472-2759 or visit our website at: www.mendocinocounty.org/covid19