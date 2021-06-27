Mendocino supes will hold public meetings on water supply, June 29 & 30 across county — meetings in Anderson Valley, Mendocino, Ft. Bragg & Willits

MENDOCINO Co., 6/27/21 — Much of the west is facing a historic drought, and water districts and local officials are preparing for a season of dwindling water resources. The Mendocino County Board of Supervisors has created a drought ad hoc committee, consisting of Supervisors John Haschak and Glenn McGourty, and a county-wide drought task force has also been established. This week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 29 and 30, Mendocino County supervisors will be holding a series of public meetings to address water supplies during the ongoing drought. The meetings will take place on June 29 in Anderson Valley & Mendocino, and June 30 in Fort Bragg & Willits.

The county has also established a drought hotline and website, (707) 234-6363 and www.mendocinocounty.org/droughtwaterconservation. Residents are encouraged to conserve and reduce water use by 20% (tips here).Here’s the video of the June 10 county drought task force meeting can be viewed on the county’s Youtube page. Here’s our previous coverage of the drought and our 2021 water security series.

The meeting schedule is below:

: Wednesday, June 30 at 9:00 a.m. with Supervisors McGourty and Gjerde; Fort Bragg City Hall, located at 416 Franklin Street, Fort Bragg Willits: Wednesday, June 30 at 1:30 p.m.. with Supervisors McGourty and Haschak; Willits City Hall, located at 111 E. Commercial Street, Willits