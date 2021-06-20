Cal Fire & common sense urge everyone not use fireworks this Independence Day — fireworks illegal in Mendocino County

WILLITS, 6/20/21 — Cal Fire (and everyone else who dislikes out-of-control wildfires) is urging people to refrain from shooting off fireworks and firecrackers this Independence Day weekend, and reminding people that in Mendocino County any kind of fireworks are illegal “and their use is punishable by law.”

Here is the press release from the state’s firefighting agency:

If you’re having trouble seeing the PDF below follow this link: https://mendovoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/2021-CALFIRE-MEU-4th-of-July-2021.pdf

2021-CALFIRE-MEU-4th-of-July-2021

