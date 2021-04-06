What do you think about transportation in Mendocino County? Take this survey

MENDOCINO Co., 4/4/21 — Whether you are a driver or a bus rider, you probably have ideas about Mendocino County’s transportation infrastructure — and now’s your chance to tell the Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) what you think! MCOG is revising and developing their 20 year Regional Transportation Plan, and wants to hear from residents about their needs in this new survey.
Here’s the announcement and the link to the survey:
MCOG is Updating Regional Transportation Plan
The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is updating the Mendocino County Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) and Active Transportation Plan (ATP) and would like to hear from members of the community about transportation needs, deficiencies, and mobility barriers/challenges.
The RTP is a long-range planning document covering a 20-year time span, which includes short- and long-range transportation projects across all modes of transportation, including motorized, non-motorized, and public transit. It promotes a safe and efficient transportation system, and establishes regional goals that support mobility, economic, and health aims of the region. The updated RTP is scheduled to be adopted by December, 2021.
Public outreach will be virtual during this initial needs assessment, due to the ongoing pandemic. Please visit MCOG’s website to take the online survey and access interactive tools:
https://www.mendocinocog.org/regional-transportation-plan-rtp-active-transportation plan-2022-update.
For more information, call the MCOG office at 707-234-3434, consult the agency’s web site at www.mendocinocog.org or email lellard@dbcteam.net.