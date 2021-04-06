What do you think about transportation in Mendocino County? Take this survey

MENDOCINO Co., 4/4/21 — Whether you are a driver or a bus rider, you probably have ideas about Mendocino County’s transportation infrastructure — and now’s your chance to tell the Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) what you think! MCOG is revising and developing their 20 year Regional Transportation Plan, and wants to hear from residents about their needs in this new survey.

Here’s the announcement and the link to the survey: