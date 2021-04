These are the videos we’ve received so far, of the police beating of Gerardo Magdaleno, along with videos of the Saturday April 3 protest. If you have more videos, from other angles, please email info@mendovoice.com or contact us via at facebook.com/MendoVoice/. We’ll keep updating this page and use it as a repository for videos.

(Scroll down for the videos of the beating, warning they are graphic and contain nudity)

Videos of protest

Warning these videos are graphic and contain nudity: