Cal Fire to conduct Helicopter and air rescue trainings at Lake Mendocino and Ridgewood Ranch, April – July

MENDOCINO Co., 4/25/21 — Cal Fire will be conducting a series of helicopter safety and air rescue trainings in the vicinity of Lake Mendocino and Ridgewood Ranch, beginning this week and lasting through the end of July. This training will help fire fighters “learn and practice the skills needed to work specifically as a firefighter assigned to a helicopter,” and involves the cooperation of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages Lake Mendocino.

The training will take place periodically and while it is occurring, helicopters and aircraft may be visible in the vicinity of Lake Mendocino, Ridgewood Ranch (Golden Rule), and surrounding areas, including portions of the Ukiah Valley.

You can learn more about the different aircraft used by Cal Fire in the CAL FIRE Firefighting Aircraft Recognition Guide: https://www.fire.ca.gov/media/4950/aviation-guide-2019-access.pdf. Here’s the announcement from Cal Fire Mendocino: