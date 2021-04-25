Cal Fire to conduct Helicopter and air rescue trainings at Lake Mendocino and Ridgewood Ranch, April – July

MENDOCINO Co., 4/25/21 — Cal Fire will be conducting a series of helicopter safety and air rescue trainings in the vicinity of Lake Mendocino and Ridgewood Ranch, beginning this week and lasting through the end of July. This training will help fire fighters “learn and practice the skills needed to work specifically as a firefighter assigned to a helicopter,” and involves the cooperation of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages Lake Mendocino.
The training will take place periodically and while it is occurring, helicopters and aircraft may be visible in the vicinity of Lake Mendocino, Ridgewood Ranch (Golden Rule), and surrounding areas, including portions of the Ukiah Valley.
You can learn more about the different aircraft used by Cal Fire in the CAL FIRE Firefighting Aircraft Recognition Guide: https://www.fire.ca.gov/media/4950/aviation-guide-2019-access.pdf. Here’s the announcement from Cal Fire Mendocino:
CAL FIRE MENDOCINO UNIT BHOS and AIR RESCUE TRAINING
Mendocino County, CA- The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Mendocino Unit will be conducting Basic Helicopter Operations and Safety (BHOS) and Air Rescue training in the areas of Lake Mendocino and Ridgewood Ranch. Training will be conducted periodically between the dates of April 26, 2021 and August 1, 2021.
The aircraft will be training in the Lake Mendocino, Ukiah Valley, and Ridgewood Ranch (Golden Rule) and surrounding areas, at various days and times of the day.
This training for CAL FIRE MEU Helicopter 101 firefighters will include, a combination of classroom training and operational exercise with a focus on safety. They will learn and practice the skills needed to work specifically as a firefighter assigned to a helicopter.
CAL FIRE will be conducting this training with the cooperation of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Every effort will be made to not impact the publics use of Lake Mendocino, the trails around the lake, as well as any impacts to nearby residences. All water pulled from the lake for training will be dropped back in due to low water levels.
The training will be conducted under very tight restrictions for the personal safety of firefighters and area residents. CAL FIRE reminds all residents that their safety is of the utmost concern.
To learn more about CAL FIRE aircraft visit: https://www.fire.ca.gov/programs/fire- protection/aviation-program/ and view the CAL FIRE Firefighting Aircraft Recognition Guide: https://www.fire.ca.gov/media/4950/aviation-guide-2019-access.pdf