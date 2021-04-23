A reprieve from fire season: rain & even snow expected this weekend

WILLITS, 4/23/21 — The last week has seen an unusually high number of wildfires, beyond the escaped burns that have recently plagued us. It also include declarations of a drought emergency from the Board of Supervisors and Governor Newsom. But in a sliver of good news, this weekend should afford us a small reprieve from what seems sure to be a difficult fire season, if not enough precipitation to actually put a dent in the drought. The storm is expected to hit Saturday evening and last through Monday evening.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Eureka are predicting a true wetting rain across most of Mendocino County — and of course more rain to the north —
Most of Mendo is expected to get in the range of a quarter to an inch of rain. Enough to get things wet, and maybe give some grasses a small surge of growth, but unfortunately not nearly enough to recharge our flagging reservoirs.
On the following map you can see a forecast of a few inches of snow in the mountains east of Covelo and Willits:
The forecasters in Sacramento are even warning motorists to be prepared for wintry road conditions in the mountain passes: