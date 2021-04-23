A reprieve from fire season: rain & even snow expected this weekend

WILLITS, 4/23/21 — The last week has seen an unusually high number of wildfires, beyond the escaped burns that have recently plagued us. It also include declarations of a drought emergency from the Board of Supervisors and Governor Newsom. But in a sliver of good news, this weekend should afford us a small reprieve from what seems sure to be a difficult fire season, if not enough precipitation to actually put a dent in the drought. The storm is expected to hit Saturday evening and last through Monday evening.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Eureka are predicting a true wetting rain across most of Mendocino County — and of course more rain to the north —

An early look at forecast total 'accumulated' precipitation this weekend. First shot of rain arrives Friday night, with light rain mainly north of Mendocino County Saturday. A more widespread, 'moderate' rainfall is expected Saturday Night into Sunday. #CAwxpic.twitter.com/BV1PRDkSQO — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) April 21, 2021

Most of Mendo is expected to get in the range of a quarter to an inch of rain. Enough to get things wet, and maybe give some grasses a small surge of growth, but unfortunately not nearly enough to recharge our flagging reservoirs.

Widespread rain returns to the Valley and foothills this weekend! Showers will move into the northern counties Saturday with rain becoming more widespread by Sunday. Roads will be extra slick after little rainfall recently, so be sure to slow down when driving! #CAwxpic.twitter.com/qnb2Wc2rSe — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 22, 2021

On the following map you can see a forecast of a few inches of snow in the mountains east of Covelo and Willits:

With mountain snow in the forecast, here's a look at current forecast amounts Saturday night – Monday morning. Expect 6 to 12+ inches of snow above 4500 to 6000 feet with lighter amounts possible down to 4000 feet. Prepare now if you have travel plans! #CAwxpic.twitter.com/m3vNOqEPl8 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 22, 2021

The forecasters in Sacramento are even warning motorists to be prepared for wintry road conditions in the mountain passes:

Do you have mountain travel plans this weekend? Now is the time to prepare for winter travel conditions. Significant travel impacts are expected on Sunday & travel is not recommended! If you must travel, prepare for travel delays & bring an emergency supply kit & chains. #CAwxpic.twitter.com/kCzdKeXKFO — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 23, 2021