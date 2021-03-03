“Snow happens,” Willits Economic Localization holding forum on emergency response, Mar. 14

WILLITS, 3/3/21 — A major winter storm swept through Mendocino County and across Northern California in late January, closing highways and backroads, resulting in myriad collisions, and leaving thousands without power for over a week as PG&E crews worked to repair downed lines and equipment across the state.

These winter conditions mirrored those that Mendocino County residents have faced during wildfire season: outages, road closures, limited transportation, and a cascade of public health and economic difficulties. And this year’s limited rainfall augurs badly for the upcoming fire season. What have local agencies, officials, and county residents learned, and are they prepared for the next natural disaster or emergency?

To address these questions, the Willits Economic Localization group (WELL) will be holding a virtual community forum on March 14, moderated by District 3 Supervisor John Haschak, with representatives from local fire safe councils, Cal Fire, local fire departments, police agencies, and PG&E. The forum will take place 3 p.m.–5 p.m., and will include time for questions from the public.

Here’s the announcement and information about how to participate from WELL: