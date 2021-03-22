CFDW announces new cannabis restoration grant program, will hold workshop on March 24

MENDOCINO Co., 3/22/21 — The California Department of Fish & Wildlife (CDFW) has announced a number of upcoming grant opportunities centered around cannabis cultivation: one which will support remediation of public lands were illegal cultivation is occurring, and another which supports watershed or community enhancements where either legal or illegal cultivation is occurring. The agency will hold an online workshop on March 24 with more information. The announcement from CDFW also notes that “a new grant opportunity with a focus on assisting qualified cannabis growers” is being planned.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) today announced plans for upcoming funding opportunities for a variety of cannabis related projects statewide through the Cannabis Restoration Grant Program (CRGP).

CDFW has released a Draft Proposal Solicitation Notice for public review and comment. The draft solicitation includes funding opportunities in two priority categories statewide: (1) Cleanup and remediation of public lands impacted by illegal cannabis cultivation and (2) Watershed and/or community enhancements where either legal or illegal cannabis cultivation occurs.

CDFW will host an online workshop on March 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. to provide an overview of the draft solicitation, application requirements and to answer questions about this specific funding opportunity. See CDFW’s CRGP page for details about the workshop.

Additionally, CDFW is developing a new grant opportunity with a focus on assisting qualified cannabis growers. More details on this opportunity will be announced later this year.

“We are excited to engage with organizations of all sizes about their ideas and cannabis-related projects to benefit the environment,” said Jennifer Nguyen, CDFW’s Cannabis Environmental Program Manager. “We are interested to see how these financial resources will help the industry and are eager to listen and learn from our stakeholders.”

Grants through the CRGP are funded through California’s Environmental Restoration and Protection Account pursuant to Revenue and Taxation Code section 34019(f)(2), and may be used to fund the cleanup, remediation, and restoration of environmental damage in watersheds affected by cannabis cultivation and related activities, and to support local partnerships for this purpose.

View this online presentation to learn more about CRGP and available funding opportunities.

For questions on CDFW’s CRGP, please email canngrantprogram@wildlife.ca.gov.