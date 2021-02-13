Focus on a livable, pedestrian friendly Ft. Bragg (letter-to-the-editor)

The following is a letter to the editor, published here as opinion. The opinions expressed in this letter are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to info@mendovoice.com.

To the Editor:

Focus on a livable, pedestrian friendly Fort Bragg.

Many studies show that mixed-use developments weather rough economic periods significantly better than single-use properties. Ideally a mixed-use plan for the City of Fort Bragg would blend residential, commercial, cultural, and institutional uses. Nationwide there is an increasingly decrease in buying mass-produced, generic goods from impersonal chains. Access to small local businesses and service is key as we shift to environmental and pedestrian friendly Fort Bragg as the way of the future.

Baby Boomers are downsizing, and millennials tend to live leaner. Remote workers will be becoming the norm. Tourism and big box stores are not what the City should be looking at. Office space and residential properties are more strategic as real estate investment. Big Box Stores go out of business often. Mixed use development as I described has a better chance of not ending up as abandoned huge buildings that that still haunt Fort Bragg. Empty lots wait for mixed use housing. Who’s holding out and why?

Where is critical thinking and creative thinking? We have to move out of the 1960’s developer mindset and steer away from Big Box stores especially when housing is a crisis here.

Facades and signs, hotels, and plans for tourism– does this really matter when we cannot even house our service workers and elders in decent housing?

Our post office, small specialty grocery stores, bookstores, restaurants, art galleries, craft shops, antiques and mini museums and a mix of services keep our town buzzing and more can if the routes to each are connected and walkable. Ft. Bragg is a hub for services for area residents on the Coast and we need to pay attention to that.

Mary Rose Kaczorowski

Fort Bragg CA

Additional note: Kaczorowski is a freelance writer residing in Fort Bragg. She occasionally write for The Mendocino Voice. In light of her applying to fill the vacant council seat in Ft. Bragg, she will no longer cover city politics.