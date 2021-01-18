Seed swaps happening around inland Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 1/17/21 — The days are getting longer, and before you know it spring will be here, which means it’s the perfect time to plan your garden. National seed swap day is January 30, and in the following weeks there will be a series of seed sharing events around Mendocino County at local granges, including Laytonville, Covelo, Willits, and Redwood Valley. Seeds will be available, and attendees are encouraged to bring locally grown seeds to share with their neighbors to help preserve local varieties, learn about seed saving, and strengthen our community foodshed.

If you can’t make the event, most Mendocino County library branches also maintain a seed library — get in touch with your local branch to see about contributing or a curbside seed pick-up.

Here’s the announcement:

SEED SHARING – Keeping Heirloom Seeds In Our Gardens & On Our Tables

Saving and sharing seeds can help you become more self-sufficient and independent, can help you build meaningful relationships with your friends and neighbors, and will empower you to participate in building a stronger and more secure food system, by growing heritage seeds, land races and endangered plants.

We encourage all local gardeners to participate by requesting seeds from others and offering seeds they’ve saved from their own gardens. We want to teach and advise with proper seed saving for germination and success, as well as an understanding of what plants can be best saved and shared or replanted successfully by beginners.

Call your local Grange to participate by sharing seeds, with table space for display. Come on the day to pick up seeds for your use.

Our mission is to conserve and promote America’s culturally diverse garden and food crops for future generations, and to share heritage, open pollinated heirloom seedsand plants with all.

Co-sponsored by your local Grange and the Mendocino County Pomona Grange

EVENTS:

January 30 – NATIONAL SEED SWAP DAY

12 to 3pm Seed Swap at Harwood Hall- 44400 Willits Road in Laytonville

Co Sponsored by the Laytonville Grange and Friends of the Long Valley Library

Call Jane Evans for information 707-272-4009

Friday, February 5th – The Seed Library at the Round Valley Public Library will be hosting a Covelo/Round Valley Community Seed Giveaway. The giveaway will take place during Farmers Market, between Noon and 3 PM, in the Walnut Grove behind the Library at Howard and Main Street in Covelo. Masks and social distancing required. Call the library, 983-6736, for more information.

February 7 – Seed Sharing at Redwood Valley Grange – from 11am to 2pm

Email info@RedwoodValleyGrange.com for more information.

February 20 – Seed Sharing at Little Lake Grange – from 12 to 3pm – 291 School Street, Willits. Call or text 707-889-2449 to bring seeds or for information

Seeds available from many local garden seeds including Quail Seeds & Sundial Seeds

Press release