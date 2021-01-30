Missing Elk area man found dead

James Andrew Navarro, 66 of Elk.

UPDATE 12:45 p.m. — The missing 66 year old Elk area man has been found dead about a mile from his home. Andrew James Navarro went missing earlier this week. He was found today dead, in an apparent suicide.

From the Facebook post from the MCSO: “A coroner’s investigation has been initiated and a scene investigation suggests Navarro died as the result of a self inflicted gunshot wound.”

ORIGINAL

MENDOCINO Co. 1/30/21 — Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies continue to search for Andrew James Navarro, 66 of Elk, who went missing from his home in Elk on the evening of Wed. Jan. 27. Deputies were called the next day.

Navarro suffers from diabetes, and his medication, wallet, vehicle, phone and backpack were all left at home. A “despondent” message was found on his phone and his handgun was found to be missing, according to the press release from the MCSO.

Following what they describe as a standard statewide protocol, search and rescue was not called in, due to the possible presence of a firearm.

Deputies have continued the search, now in its third day, with the assistance of a Coast Guard helicopter (weather permitting), and ask for any information or tips

Read the press release below:

DATE: “January 30, 2021”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Incident Number:

2021-01847

Crime/Incident:

Missing Person Adult

Location:

35900 block of Elk Meadow Road in Elk, CA

Date of Incident:

01-28-2021

Time:

6:00 PM

Victim(s):

Andrew James Navarro (66 year-old male from Elk, CA)

Suspect(s):

N/A

Written By:

Sergeant J. D’Orazio

Synopsis:

On 01-28-2021 at about 6:00 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a missing person report in the 35900 block of Elk Meadow Road in Elk, California.

Prior to their arrival, Deputies learned Andrew James Navarro suffered from diabetes and frequently walked to the Greenwood State Beach just west of Elk.

Fearing Navarro had suffered a medical emergency, Deputies requested the assistance of the Elk Fire Department to search the beach.

Upon their arrival, Deputies learned Navarro had not been located. Deputies continued to search the area, during the night, but were unable to locate Navarro.

During their investigation, Deputies learned Navarro was last seen by his wife at approximately 10:00 PM the previous evening.

Navarro’s wife woke the next morning to find Navarro was not home. Navarro’s cell phone, diabetic medication, backpack, wallet and vehicle were left at his residence.

Deputies found text messaging on Navarro’s cell phone of a despondent nature and learned a handgun was missing from the residence.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has an operating procedure that follows an industry standard in California to not have Search & Rescue volunteers initially activated (up to seven days) to search for armed or potential armed missing persons under these circumstances.

Instead, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deployed Deputy Sheriffs on 01-28-2021 and 01-29-2021 to conduct search efforts in the area of Navarro’s residence and the nearby beaches.

Search efforts by Deputy Sheriff’s are scheduled to continue on 01-30-2021 with the assistance of a helicopter from the United States Coast Guard, weather permitting.

Navarro is described as being a white male adult, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. Navarro has gray hair and brown eyes. Navarro was last seen wearing a green and black beanie, black long sleeve shirt and black sweatpants.

This missing person investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information about Navarro’s current whereabouts is urged to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office by calling 707-463-4086.

Approved by:

Captain Gregory L. Van Patten #1184