Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians gets $200,000 EPA grant

MENDOCINO Co., 1/7/2020 — The Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians will receive $200,000 over the next two years through an environmental justice grant from the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The grant, known as the State Environmental Justice Cooperative Agreement, was created with the intention of assisting low income and minority communities disproportionately impacted by environmental burdens. For the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo, it will provide funds for the tribe to better prepare themselves from natural disasters, a task they plan to take on by deepening partnerships with institutions in Redwood Valley, and creating a disaster resiliency plan, emergency response training, and resiliency training center to support the training, among other things.

“This opportunity strengthens our Sovereignty and strengthens our crisis management response to continue to support and protect our community and surrounding neighbors,” said Tribal Chairman Hunter, in an EPA press release about the grant.

The award was announced to the public by the regional administrator for the EPA’s pacific southwest district, John Busterud, at a meeting this morning. “As the impacts of climate change become more severe, the ability of communities to address disasters through thoughtful planning becomes more important,” said Busterud. That is exactly what the tribe is trying to do, and now they have a hefty extra chunk of change to help them succeed.

The tribe decided to apply for the grant in light of years of recent fires and other disasters that have plagued their Redwood Valley home, leaving them with, at times, limited water, smoke filled air and no electricity.

Tribal Chairman Michael Hunter said the grant will allow the tribe to better guard themselves against the impacts of natural disasters that may impact the region in the years to come. He hopes that as the tribe moves forward in preparing themselves for the worst, the Redwood Valley community and the tribe can pool their resources to better prepare for disaster. “I’m really excited about future collaboration between the tribe, Redwood Valley, the Redwood Valley fire department, and the community,” said Hunter.

The EPA is handing out $2 million to jurisdictions across the country, but the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians was the only tribe to receive this environmental justice EPA grant in the nation.

Publisher’s note: Lana Cohen is a Report For Americafellow covering the environment and natural resources for The Mendocino Voice and KZYX. Her position is supported by the Community Foundation of Mendocino, the GroundTruth Project’s Report for America initiative, and readers like you. You can support Lana’s work at this website or email publisher@mendovoice.com. Contact Lana at LCohen@mendovoice.com. The Mendocino Voice maintains full editorial control .