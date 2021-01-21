Community Foundation of Mendocino County offers $168,000 in grants for local non-profits

MENDOCINO Co., 1/13/14 — The Community Foundation of Mendocino County has opened up a new round of grants totaling $168,000 for local non-profits, in their “field of interest” grant program. The application window is open now, and applications can be submitted until February 26.

Here’s the announcement from the Community Foundation:

2021 Field-of-Interest Grant Program

Guidelines and Application Now Available

Ukiah, CA – The Community Foundation of Mendocino County is pleased to announce $168,000 in available funding from its Field-of-Interest grant program. Field-of-Interest funds are established to make grants in specified areas of interest (e.g., the environment or human services), or specified geographical areas, or both. Non-profit organizations from throughout Mendocino County are invited to submit proposals online byFebruary 26, 2021 by 5:00 p.m.

Since the shelter-in-place orders went into effect in March 2020, the Community Foundation has developed a dedicated COVID-19 Relief Program, which includes a focus on the non-profit sector. To achieve this we have shifted our grant making programs this year, offering a Non-Profit Relief Grant to Mendocino County organizations experiencing increased demand or reduced funding as a result of the pandemic.

Our traditional Field-of-Interest grant program is now open, with grants available from four different Field-of-Interest funds thanks to the Non-Profit Relief Program, the CommunityResiliency and Disaster Preparedness Fund, theEnvironmental Education & Conservation Fund, and theReLeaf Tree Planting Fund.

Available funding includes:• Community Resiliency and Disaster Preparedness Fund: total $100,000; grant range $1,000 – $10,000• Environmental Education and Conservation Fund: total $10,000; grant range $1,000-$5,000• ReLeaf Tree Planting Fund: total $8,000; grant range $1,000-$8,000• Safety-Net Fund: total $50,000; grant range $1,000-$5,000

Guidelines and a link to the online application are available at www.communityfound.org. Questions about eligibility, guidelines or the application may be directed to Amy Lutz,Grants Administrator, at (707) 468-9882 x104.

Field-of-Interest funds are created with a specific area of interest in mind, but anyone can contribute to these funds. You can join with others who have a shared passion to help your giving go further together. In addition to the three funds accepting applications now, there are many more Field-of-Interest funds to choose from, representing diverse areas of interest such as the arts, providing basic needs, and promoting animal welfare.

For more information about applying to the Field-of Interest grant program or about how you can make a gift to any of the Field-of-Interest funds, visit www.communityfound.org.