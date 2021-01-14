CA Public Health lifts safety restrictions for shellfish sport harvested in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 1/12/21 — It is now safe to eat bivalve shellfish sport harvested in Mendocino County, according to a new announcement from the California Department of Public Health, which first issued the public safety warning in late October, 2020. Sport harvested bivalves in Humboldt County have also been deemed safe to consume by the agency, but the warning remains in effect in Marin County due to continued levels of naturally occurring toxins detected.
Here’s our previous coverage of the toxin and shellfish warning, and the announcement from CDPH, below:
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has lifted the November 18, 2020 shellfish safety notification today related to sport-harvested mussels, whole scallops, and clams in Mendocino County. The safety notification was issued due to dangerous levels of naturally occurring paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins that can cause illness or death. Recent testing shows PSP toxins are at safe or undetectable levels for bivalve shellfish in this area.
The warning against eating sport-harvested bivalve shellfish (including mussels, clams, and scallops) in Marin County remains in effect, due to continued elevated levels of PSP toxins.
These warnings do not apply to commercially sold clams, mussels, scallops or oysters from approved sources. State law permits only state-certified commercial shellfish harvesters or dealers to sell these products. Shellfish sold by certified harvesters and dealers are subject to frequent mandatory testing to monitor for toxins.
PSP toxins affect the central nervous system, producing a tingling around the mouth and fingertips within a few minutes to a few hours after eating toxic shellfish. These symptoms are typically followed by loss of balance, lack of muscular coordination, slurred speech and difficulty swallowing. In severe poisonings, complete muscular paralysis and death from asphyxiation can occur.
For the most current information on shellfish advisories and quarantines, call CDPH’s toll-free Shellfish Information Line at (800) 553-4133 or view the recreational bivalve shellfish advisory interactive map. For additional information, please visit the CDPH Marine Biotoxin Monitoring Web page.