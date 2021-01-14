CA Public Health lifts safety restrictions for shellfish sport harvested in Mendocino County

MENDOCINO Co., 1/12/21 — It is now safe to eat bivalve shellfish sport harvested in Mendocino County, according to a new announcement from the California Department of Public Health, which first issued the public safety warning in late October, 2020. Sport harvested bivalves in Humboldt County have also been deemed safe to consume by the agency, but the warning remains in effect in Marin County due to continued levels of naturally occurring toxins detected.

Here’s our previous coverage of the toxin and shellfish warning, and the announcement from CDPH, below: