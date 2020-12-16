Jennifer Kreger speaks against big-box stores in Ft. Bragg (letter-to-the-editor)

The following is a letter to the editor, published here as opinion. The opinions expressed in this letter are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to info@mendovoice.com.

(1) I have gotten some amazing deals at the Dollar Tree. Now that it is here, I find it occasionally irresistible to shop there even though locally-owned businesses carry many of the same products and I believe in supporting them.

(2) Many people here — lovable people, doing their best to survive in systems that are set up wrong — can barely make ends meet and need to get the best deals they can while shopping. On average, we are a poor community in terms of dollars (though not in terms of skills, effort, beauty, goodwill and unpicked fruit!)

(3) This does not mean we need more big box stores; it means we cannot afford any more big box stores. We need to recycle our money here for all of us to use, not to have our money sent to other states or anywhere out of the area. It means we need more B corporations.

(4) To be a B corporation, a business has to prove that it is good for our community, for its employees, and for the air, soil, water and living things.

(5) Please do what you can to require that businesses asking to operate in Fort Bragg, especially if owned elsewhere, qualify — for real — as B corporations.

With respect and appreciation,

Jennifer Kreger MD