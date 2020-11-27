President Lincoln’s proclamation of a day of thanksgiving, & the Alcatraz Proclamation — Nov. 2020

WILLITS, 11/26/20 — We’re a little late this year, but we still think it’s worth saying happy Thanksgiving to all our readerss. Each year we like to run President Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation of a day of thanksgiving, issued during the Civil War, to give us a sense of what the holiday can mean. In conjunction we are also, once again, reproducing the proclamation made by Native people during the occupation of Alcatraz Island to remind us of the facts of the actual bloody history of this holiday, so contrary to the pleasant version we learned in elementary school.

Though the first proclamation of a national day of thanksgiving made by a president was done by George Washington, soon after the passage of the Constitution, the holiday was celebrated on a regional level, and haphazardly for the first century of the nation’s independence.

It was Lincoln’s proclamation in 1863 which marked the beginning of the modern holiday. In the midsts of the violent Civil War, and at a time of great suffering and division, Lincoln asked the nation to set aside a day to remember our blessings and give thanks.

The second selection is a proclamation sent from Alcatraz Island during the Native American occupation in 1969. That year, after several attempts to claim the island were halted by the Coast Guard, a group of Indians of All Tribes (IAT) arrived on November 20 to begin a 14 month occupation of the island. That year also marks the establishment of what was later known as Unthanksgiving day, a day to mark the slew broken treaties between Native Americans tribes and the United States government. The proclamation was issued to announce the island’s occupation.

We believe that it merits reading these texts and thinking over what it means to give thanks as individuals and as a nation during this time of suffering, when the scourge of a great pandemic has already killed more than a quarter million Americans.

We at The Mendocino Voice are thankful for many things, but perhaps above all, for our readers, so we wish you all a very happy Thanksgiving, and many returns.

President Lincoln in November, 1963.

By the President of the United States of America

A Proclamation The year that is drawing toward its close has been filled with the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies. To these bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come, others have been added which are of so extraordinary a nature that they can not fail to penetrate and soften even the heart which is habitually insensible to the ever-watchful providence of Almighty God. In the midst of a civil war of unequaled magnitude and severity, which has sometimes seemed to foreign states to invite and to provoke their aggression, peace has been preserved with all nations, order has been maintained, the laws have been respected and obeyed, and harmony has prevailed everywhere, except in the theater of military conflict, while that theater has been greatly contracted by the advancing armies and navies of the Union. Needful diversions of wealth and of strength from the fields of peaceful industry to the national defense have not arrested the plow, the shuttle, or the ship; the ax has enlarged the borders of our settlements, and the mines, as well of iron and coal as of the precious metals, have yielded even more abundantly than heretofore. Population has steadily increased notwithstanding the waste that has been made in the camp, the siege, and the battlefield, and the country, rejoicing in the consciousness of augmented strength and vigor, is permitted to expect continuance of years with large increase of freedom. No human counsel hath devised nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things. They are the gracious gifts of the Most High God, who, while dealing with us in anger for our sins, hath nevertheless remembered mercy. It has seemed to me fit and proper that they should be solemnly, reverently, and gratefully acknowledged, as with one heart and one voice, by the whole American people. I do therefore invite my fellow-citizens in every part of the United States, and also those who are at sea and those who are sojourning in foreign lands, to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next as a day of thanksgiving and praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the heavens. And I recommend to them that while offering up the ascriptions justly due to Him for such singular deliverances and blessings they do also, with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans. mourners, or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty hand to heal the wounds of the nation and to restore it, as soon as may be consistent with the divine purposes, to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquillity, and union. In testimony whereof I have hereunto set my hand and caused the seal of the United States to be affixed. Done at the city of Washington, this 3d day of October, A. D. 1863, and of the Independence of the United States the eighty-eighth. ABRAHAM LINCOLN. By the President: WILLIAM H. SEWARD, Secretary of State.

Alcatraz Proclamation: