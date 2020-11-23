Free firewood permits now available for Mendocino National Forest

MENDOCINO Co., 11/25/20 — Free personal use firewood permits for the Mendocino National Forest are available, now through December 31, 2020. The offices of the United States Forest Services are not currently open due to the pandemic, but residents can request a permit by phone, mail, or apply online. All permits will be mailed, and so will take additional time.

Firewood can only be collected according to permit regulations and in designated areas; portions of the Mendocino National Forest remain closed after the August Complex.

Here’s the full announcement from USFS:

As the impacts from COVID-19 and wildfires continue to be felt across the country, the US Forest Service is committed to providing services on our public lands and doing what we can to help those in need. As such, the Mendocino National Forest will continue to issue free personal-use firewood permits through December 31, 2020.

Woodcutters are required to hold a free personal-use firewood permit and follow all regulations within that permit. With all Mendocino National Forest offices closed to the public, all permits will be mailed, so allow extra time for delivery. The permit package will include the permit, a firewood map and firewood tags. These permits are only valid on Mendocino National Forest lands open to firewood cutting. To receive a permit by mail, call any of the Mendocino National Forest ranger district offices Monday through Friday from 8 to 4:30 pm:

Supervisor’s Office Grindstone Ranger District, 530-934-3316

Upper Lake Ranger District, 707-275-2361

Covelo Ranger District, 707-983-6118

For the Stonyford Work Center, please call Tuesday through Thursday from 8 to 4:30 pm:

Stonyford Work Center, 530-963-3128

Firewood cutters may also complete a personal-use firewood request form online and send it through the mail. The form includes the mailing address of our offices. Here is the online form: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/stelprdb5414651.pdf

It is the responsibility of the permit holder to be aware of the daily firewood-cutting restrictions in effect. Information can be obtained by calling this 24-hour line, 530-934-1240. In addition, there is a fire area closure for the August Complex in effect. Please see all of the details here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd807574.pdf

Additional information may be found at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mendocino/passes-permits/forestproducts/?cid=FSBDEV3_004471