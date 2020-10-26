New small business grants available to help with COVID-19 changes — West Center has up to $10,000 for local businesses

MENDOCINO Co., 10/26/20 — Two new grant opportunities will be opening up soon through West Business Development Center to help support small businesses in Mendocino County struggling with the COVID-19. Businesses must be meet certain criteria to apply, including having less than five employees, be currently operating with a self-certified county safety plan, and grants must be used towards certain expenses related to the pandemic.

The two opportunities are funded through $500,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) grant awarded to the county and dispersed by West Center. The grants include a CARES Act grant fund, for which applications will open November 2 and can be up to $10,000, and a Business Innovation and Resiliency grants, which can be up to $5,000 and will accept applications beginning on December 1. The full details are included in the press release below.

This is the third iteration of COVID-19 small business grants offered through West Center during the pandemic. The previous round of the Business and Innovation Resiliency grant recipients included the following local. businesses: All About Kids Child Care, Canova Records Music School, Chubby’s Shared Use Commercial Kitchen, Coast Highway Art Collective, Corner Gallery Ukiah, Dora’s Gourmet Cafe, Flynn Creek Circus, Frame Mill Artworks, Gallery Bookshop, Joshua Grindle Inn, Lauren’s Restaurant, Littlecup Ceramics and Letterpress, Mendocino Bounty, Noyo Harbor Tours, Oasis, Oz Farm, Red Stella, Salon 707, Scoops, Shamrock Artisan Goat Cheese, Shani’s Sweet Creations, Sugar Coated Catering, The Q BBQ, The Sign Shop, Tony’s Custom Sheet Metal & HVAC, Vino Philo, Bee Hunter Wine

You can find the specifics about the upcoming grant opportunities, including the dates the applications can be submitted, what information is needed, and what the grants can be used for, in this press release: