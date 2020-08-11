Mina Fire near Covelo grows to 170 acres with 30% containment; MCSO lifts evacuation warnings — Second fire near Hopland quickly controlled (updated 9:30 pm)

Editor’s note: This is a developing situation and are continually updating, please scroll down for more information and the original article.

UPDATE 9:30 p.m. — All evacuation warnings have now been lifted, and crews are mopping up, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. Current Cal Fire estimates put the Mina Fire at around 170 acres in size, with about 30% perimeter containment. Two outbuildings and several vehicles have been damaged.

Cal Fire will likely provide an updated acreage in the morning after additional mapping. There is also now a Cal Fire incident page for the Mina Fire, which can be found here, but has not been updated since the initial post.

The evacuation warning was previously expanded as the fire “seemed to be moving north into heavier fuels on Perry Ridge,” according the MCSO. However, all evacuation warnings have now been lifted as of 9:30 pm.

UPDATE 8:20 p.m. — MCSO has issued an updated evacuation warning via Nixle, which went out shortly before 8 p.m.:

UPDATE: EVACS WARNING FOR AREAS NORTH OF REFUSE ROAD AND CHARLIE HURT HIGHWAY, SOUTH OF ROUND VALLEY RANCH RD OR APPROX MILE MARKER 5 ON MINA ROAD, EAST OF MILL CREEK AND WEST OF MINA RD. EVAC WARNING FOR COVELO AREA NORTH OF REFUSE RD AND CHARLIE HURT HIGHWAY. EAST OF RIFLE RANGE RD AND THE DUMP.WEST OF MINA RD. SOUTH OF ZENIA RD. EVAC WARNING AREAS INCLUDE LEDGER LANE, HOPPER LANE, CRAWFORD RD.

Here’s a photograph shared by Cal Fire where you can see the retardant lines around the fire:

#MinaFire. This picture from our CAL FIRE Air Attack Officer shows retardant lines around the the fire, while ground resources put the fire out. pic.twitter.com/1xkHm6JhvT — George Gonzalez (@meuchief1100) August 11, 2020

Photo of the Mina Fire contributed by a reader.

UPDATE 7:50 p.m. — Crews are “making excellent progress,” according to Cal Fire’s Mendocino Unit Chief George Gonzalez in this tweet.

UPDATE 7:15 p.m. — The Mina Fire is still holding at 50 acres. Crews have mitigated most of the threat to structures, according to scanner reports, and are working at creating a line on the northern part of the fire, which is also the uphill side.

UPDATE 6:50 p.m. — MCSO has issued the evacuation warning via Nixle, which you can read here. This is a warning, not an evacuation order, but residents should be prepared to leave if conditions change or if they feel unsafe.

Here’s the Nixle: “EVAC WARNING FOR COVELO AREA NORTH OF REFUSE RD AND CHARLIE HURT HIGHWAY. EAST OF RIFLE RANGE RD AND THE DUMP.WEST OF MINA RD. SOUTH OF ZENIA RD. EVAC WARNING AREAS INCLUDE LEDGER LANE, HOPPER LANE, CRAWFORD RD.”

UPDATE 6:35 p.m. — The Mina Fire is currently holding at 50 acres, and is burning several structures, primarily moving from east to west. The fire is described as having returned to the valley floor after a wind shift, and is primarily burning in timber and oak woodlands. As of this update, crews do not anticipate a high potential for needing additional resources tomorrow, according to scanner traffic.

Traffic controls are currently being set up at Mina Road and Hopper Lane to allow crews to continue to respond; a number of other intersections in the vicinity are also blocked off. The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has asked people to avoid the area if possible as what was called “a ton of vehicles” on the scanner in the vicinity of the fire are creating additional challenges for fire crews.

Mina Fire photo contributed by a reader.

UPDATE 6:20 p.m. — The MCSO has issued an evacuation warning for the following areas detailed in this tweet:

EVACUATION WARNINGS ISSUED – COVELO AREA



East of Refuge Road (by the dump)

North of Charlie Hurt Highway

East of Mina Road

South of Zenia Road

and south end of Perry Ridge#MINAFire #EvacuationWarning — Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) August 11, 2020

UPDATE 6:12 p.m. — According to Cal Fire officials the fire is now 40 with a rapid rate of spread and little to no containment. Cal Fire is saying that some vehicles have burned, and perhaps an RV or trailer, but not yet any structures. The fire is growing rapidly. Officials have urged people to evacuate, but people are refusing to evacuate.

UPDATE 6:02 p.m. — Sheriff Kendall said in a brief phone interview that evacuations of that area are currently encouraged at this point, and may be ordered soon. Aircraft from Humboldt County, Red Bluff, and of course Ukiah have responded to the fire. Tribal Police are urging residents to evacuate but are meeting some resistance. An MCSO lieutenant is on his way to assist.

UPDATE 6 p.m. — A mobile home or trailer is engulfed in flames at Hopper Lane in Covelo as a result of the wildfire and authorities are beginning to urge evacuations in that area.

UPDATE 5:50 p.m. — As of around 5:40 p.m. scanner chatter indicated that the Mina Fire near Covelo had a dangerous rate of spread, but was still being estimated at 20 acres. The fire is northwest of Covelo near the northern edge of the valley floor. Many aircraft have responded, not just from Ukiah, but from Cal Fire stations north and east.

The much smaller fire near Hopland did briefly force the closer of the 175, a couple miles east of Hopland, but it is now open with one-way traffic control. “Forward progress” of the fire was quickly stopped.

ORIGINAL

MENDOCINO Co., 8/10/20 — Fire crews are the on the scene of a substantial wildfire near Covelo, and near Hopland. As of about 5:30 p.m. the fire near Covelo, dubbed the Mina Fire, was estimated to be at around 20 acres and structures are currently threatened.

No evacuations have been ordered yet but may be required if the fire continues to spread. Crews have requested two additional type one air tankers and an additional helicopter for the air response.

Another vegetation fire has begun in the vicinity State Route 175 and Pratt Ranch Road, near Hopland, and crews are responding from Cal Fire’s Mendocino Unit and multiple local departments. There is some spotting across the highway from the fire.