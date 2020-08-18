Lightning sparks several fires — 25 acre fire east of Potter Valley — 11 confirmed small lightning fires in Mendocino Co.

MENDOCINO Co., 8/18/20 — The unusual thunderstorms that have passed through Northern California in the last few days have left behind literally dozens of small lightning strike fires across the region.

Here in Mendocino County the largest is a 25 acre fire burning east of Potter Valley along Burris Lane, near the edge of the National Forest. That fire was at one point threatening a ranch house, but appears to have burned around the house.

Though smoke may be visible from the valley floor, the danger is low. The blaze has a slow rate of spread and is now butting up against the burn scar of the 2018 Ranch Fire, and firefighters are saying that as a result it has little potential for growth.

This fire is being referred to as “3-19,” because when the lightning storms arrived Cal Fire switched to a lightning strike plan, which resulted in a different set of naming conventions. For these lightning strike fires Cal Fire treats them as one “complex” which allows for more coordinated responses, and names the fires sequentially with the first number referring to the “branch” or area of the county, and the second number referring sequentially to the incident.

Aircraft are on the scene of 3-19 and making drops, and though it is somewhat speculative, scanner chatter indicates that these property owners did a good job of maintaining defensible space and that the fire has burned around their house.

According to Cal Fire spokesperson Tricia Austin, as of this morning Cal Fire has received 31 reports of a fire with nine of those confirmed to be lightning strike fires within the “state response area,” (SRA) where Cal Fire has jurisdiction. Two were located in the Mendocino National Forest and are thus under federal authority. One was a campfire that got out of control, and 17 were false alarms. Though we are not out of the woods it does appear that the lightning strikes have largely subsided.

Cal Fire is making steady progress on these fires and the majority of them have been tiny spots that were quickly dealt with. The largest is this 3-19 incident, which has more firefighters arriving and bulldozers arriving.