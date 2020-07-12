The COVID-19 diaries: The Ukiah Public Library wants to hear your story

MENDOCINO Co, 7/12/20 — Want to document your experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic? The Ukiah Library, in partnership with the California State Library, is starting the COVID-19 Diaries to compile any essays, poems, letters, photos, videos, or other artworks about your experiences in the pandemic.
“This is for folks of all ages who want to share their experiences,” said Katrina, who is the Wine and Teen Services Librarian at Mendocino County Library. “You can submit through a variety of ways, and don’t worry about the length of what you submit.”
Katrina will catalogue and re-package submissions for the state library to preserve.
If you want to submit to the statewide COVID diaries, you can fill out a form on their website. If you want to submit to the local version, you’ll have to wait until July 31 and then submit via email to Katrina at griffiths@mendocinocounty.org.
Here is the press release:
CSL is working with local libraries to collect COVID-19 stories from across the state. From July 31st through December 31st, submit your essays, poems, letters, photographs, artworks or videos about your experiences during this time. The Ukiah library invites participants of all ages to contribute so that we can preserve these memories for future Californians. We have all been impacted irrespective of background. This project strives to bring unity through our common experiences during these hard times; your work will be preserved for future generations to experience and learn from.
If you would like to share, please submit your experience by email to
griffiths@mendocinocounty.org. For more information, please visit their website https://www.library.ca.gov/.
If you have any questions, please contact Katrina at the Ukiah Library 707-463-4490.