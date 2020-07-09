Small quake rattles Potter Valley

Courtesy USGS.

MENDOCINO Co., 7/8/20 — A small earthquake shook Potter Valley this evening, at about 7:45 p.m. The temblor measured 2.7 in magnitude, and had its epicenter about half a mile northwest of the junction of SR-20 and Eastside Potter Valley Rd. Said epicenter had a depth of .5 kilometres, or about a third of a mile, below the surface of the Earth. All of this information is according to the United States Geological Survey.

There are no reports of significant damage so far. If you felt it you can report that to the USGS at this link.

