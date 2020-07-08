Mendocino Coast District Hospital is now Adventist Health Mendocino Coast, hospital celebrates name-change

MENDOCINO Co., 7/8/20 — Adventist Health and Mendocino Coast District Hospital celebrated their new partnership July 1, as community leaders, hospital staff, and physicians unveiled the hospital’s new name, “Adventist Health Mendocino Coast.”

The unveiling took place in a socially distanced setting, and was live streamed on Facebook.

Fort Bragg Mayor Will Smith and Interim Police Chief John Naulten attended the unveiling at Adventist Health Mendocino Coast.

The partnership was approved by 90% of voters in the March election, and Adventist Health has been managing the hospital and its services since May. You can read more about it at AdventistHealth.org/Mendocino-Coast. Adventist is a hospital management nonprofit, and also runs Howard Hospital in Willits and Adventist Health Ukiah Valley. With the assumption of control of the coast hospital, Adventist now manages all three hospitals in Mendocino County.

Adventist Health Mendocino Coast administrator Judy Leach and other leaders handed out new name badges to associates on Wednesday after the unveiling.

Dr. William Miller, the hospital’s chief of medical staff, expressed his support of the new partnership in a press release, “We’re faced with a significant national challenge with this pandemic, and already we’ve seen many of the benefits of this affiliation.

“One of the reasons that I have supported this affiliation from the very beginning is the advantage of having three hospitals in this county under one umbrella…It’s going to produce an important network of care for our patients.”

From left, Bob Beehler, Adventist Health mergers and acquisitions executive; Judy Leach, Adventist Health Mendocino Coast administrator; and Jason Wells, president of Adventist Health hospitals in Mendocino County, after the unveiling.

Here is the press release from adventist Health with more details: