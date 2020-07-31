Candidate filing for local district elections open through August 7

MENDOCINO Co. 7/30/20 — People wishing to run in the November 3 statewide election for local district offices can file for their candidacy from now through August 7. If you are interested in serving on a local board in a special district or school or college district, you can call the Mendocino County office at (707) 234-6819 or email mcvotes@mendocinocounty.org to receive an application.
The candidate filing period began on Monday, July 13 and will continue through August 7. However, if an incumbent does not file for their seat by that date, the filing deadline will be extended through August 12.
The same filing schedule applies for people who plan to run for city council, who can pick up their nomination papers by contacting their respective city clerks. Here is an article with more information on nomination papers for this year’s city council elections.
Due to COVID, most forms and applications will be completed via email and USPS, though some in-person appointments may also be arranged.
Here is the press release from the County Clerk, Katrina Bartolomie, with more information:
CANDIDATE FILING
Due to COVID, we are trying to do as much of the candidate forms via email and the USPS as possible to reduce the in-person visits to our office. Appointments can be made for those who would prefer to come into our office.
If you are interested in serving on a local board, please call our office, we will be happy to email you the application. Once we receive the completed application we will be able to email out the other forms that are required to be completed. Please don’t wait until the last minute, get this done as soon as possible
Please call or email our office for additional information or to receive an Application for Declaration of Candidacy at 707 234-6819 or mcvotes@mendocinocounty.org.