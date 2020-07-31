Candidate filing for local district elections open through August 7

MENDOCINO Co. 7/30/20 — People wishing to run in the November 3 statewide election for local district offices can file for their candidacy from now through August 7. If you are interested in serving on a local board in a special district or school or college district, you can call the Mendocino County office at (707) 234-6819 or email mcvotes@mendocinocounty.org to receive an application.

The candidate filing period began on Monday, July 13 and will continue through August 7. However, if an incumbent does not file for their seat by that date, the filing deadline will be extended through August 12.

The same filing schedule applies for people who plan to run for city council, who can pick up their nomination papers by contacting their respective city clerks. Here is an article with more information on nomination papers for this year’s city council elections.

Due to COVID, most forms and applications will be completed via email and USPS, though some in-person appointments may also be arranged.

Here is the press release from the County Clerk, Katrina Bartolomie, with more information: