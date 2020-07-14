Candidates can pick up nomination papers for City Council starting today

Help us bring you the latest news

We depend on reader support to bring you up-to-the-minute, in-depth, useful news from across the county and Northern California. By making a contribution or becoming a member you're ensuring our continued ability to bring you the most useful news for all of Mendocino.

Contribute & become a member!
By |
Print More
The Mendocino Voice > Politics & Government > Candidates can pick up nomination papers for City Council starting today

The Mendocino County elections office on March 3, 2020.

MENDOCINO Co. 7/13/20 — Today is the first day to pick up nomination papers for the city council elections in November. If you are interested in running for city council in your town here is some information you need to know about elections in each of the four incorporated cities in Mendocino County.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, and the nomination papers are due August 7 if the incumbents are defending their seats, or, if the incumbent chooses not to run, August 12.

Due to COVID, all the city offices have been closed to the public, and people who wish to run will have to contact their respective city clerks to make an appointment. The contact information for the city clerks of Ukiah, Willits, Fort Bragg, and Point Arena is compiled below.

Filing nomination papers is free, but buying candidate statements for the ballot can cost up to $600. Candidates in the three larger cities — Ukiah, Willits, and Fort Bragg — usually run with candidate statements, which are either two sentences or 200 words long. 

All candidates must be over 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, a resident of their city living within the city limits, and a registered voter.

Below is a table with the city, potential costs, number of signatures required, contact information for city clerks, and links to the city websites with more information. 

Note: The incumbents listed are the council members whose seats are up for the election. Those who are currently sitting as mayors and vice-mayors are specified. However, candidates will not be running for mayoral positions, which are chosen by the respective city councils after the elections. The signatures must be from registered voters living within the limits of their city.

CityCost of Candidate’s StatementNumber of SignaturesCity Clerk ContactNames of Incumbents Website Link + More Info
Ukiah$300 for English, $600 for English and Spanish;20 – 30Kristine Lawler,
707-463-6317
klawler@cityofukiah.com		Douglas Crane —Mayor;
Steve Scalmanini;
Allen Carter —City Treasurer
http://www.cityofukiah.com/2020-election-date/#gsc.tab=0

The city will cover half of the candidate statement costs if the candidate agrees to the voluntary spending limits.
WillitsEnglish: $300 Bilingual: $60020 – 30Cathy Moorhead
707-459-7121
cmoorhead@cityofwillits.org		Gerardo Gonzalez — Mayor;
Saprina Rodriguez
Madge Strong
https://cityofwillits.org/162/City-Council
Cathy Moorhead, the city clerk, recommends that candidates have 30 signatures, as some have been disqualified for being slightly outside the city limits, listing a different address from their voting registration
Fort BraggCovered by the City20 – 30June Lemos,
707-961-1694
jlemos@fortbragg.com		Will Lee — Mayor
Bernie Norvell — Vice Mayor		https://city.fortbragg.com/140/City-Council-Elections
June Lemos has compiled a 400 page candidate handbook.
Point ArenaEnglish: $150 Bilingual: $3005 – 10Paul Anderson
707-882-2122
admin@pointarena.ca.gov		Scott Ignacio — Mayor;
Richey Wasserman;
Jonathan Torrez
https://pointarena.ca.gov/government/city-council/
Usually candidates in Point Arena don’t run with candidate statements.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *