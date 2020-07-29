Brush fire burning off 101, just south of Ukiah Airport — forward progress of fire stopped (update 4:45pm)

UPDATE 4:40 p.m. — As of about 4:35 p.m. firefighters are reporting that forward progress of the fire has been stopped — firefighter speaking meaning they’ve stopped it from growing anymore. And the sheriff is reporting that firefighters are now mopping up.

MENDOCINO Co., 7/29/20 — A brush fire is burning in tall grass and bushes just south of the Ukiah Airport and basically right under U.S. 101, at Norgard Lane, which crosses under the 101

Several departments have responded and firefighters are reporting that the blaze burned between two and three acres of grass and shrubs and perhaps some of a vineyard. According to scanner chatter the fire is now mostly contained and firefighters are making good progress, though still working hard.

