We want to thank all our new members — tell us how to reach you!

MENDOCINO Co., 6/10/20 — It’s been a very busy few months in the news world, and we’ve gotten a lot of new contributions in the last few months, including some checks in the mail from very generous people who did not include contact information like a phone number or email address. We really appreciate everyone’s contribution and we’d like to contact everyone to say thanks and keep you informed of future member benefits. But we don’t have everyone’s contact information! So we need you to get in touch.

If you’ve send a check to our PO box, or contributed via PayPal, please send us an follow up email to publisher@mendovoice.com to make sure that have your contact and can add you to our lists. This will also help us contact you if there is any issue with a check or PayPal payment.

We’re planning some exciting benefits for our members soon — including our plan to become a locally owned co-operative, and so we’ll be contacting our members a lot more in the coming months. If you’ve become a member through our Patreon, you should be receiving our newsletter, and we’ll be reaching out again soon. But if you’ve contributed with check or through PayPal, we may not have your email address, and we want to make sure we have you on our member list. So if you haven’t gotten an email from us or just aren’t sure, please get in touch and let us know how to reach you at publisher@mendovoice.com.

If you’ve found our news useful but haven’t become a member, and you can afford a few dollars a month, consider supporting Mendocino County’s only locally owned, county wide news service. We’re hiring local reporters, expanding our coverage, and you’ll help support keeping our news free to read for everyone in the community. We’ll also be transitioning to a community-owned news source soon, meaning our members will have a say in ensuring we’re providing the news you need (more here). You can sign up on our Patreon here, or contribute through PayPal oe by check — but please include an email address or phone member! — to PO Box 37, Ukiah, CA, 95482.

Thanks to all our long-time and new members — we would not be able to provide this coverage without you, and we’re excited to announce some new benefits for you soon.