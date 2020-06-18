Meet our new environment and natural resources reporter!

Editor’s note: A few months back we told you that The Mendocino Voice, in conjunction with KZYX, had been awarded a Report for America grant, and would be recieving a new reporter in partnership with that program. Well, Lana Cohen, our new environment and natural resources reporter has arrived and has been working on stories for the past few weeks, including articles on this year’s salmon count in the Eel River, Lake Mendocino, a new community park in Gualala, and more.

If you think there’s an important environmental and natural resources that need to be covered, get in touch with her at lcohen@mendovoice.com. And if you’d like to contribute to more of this kind of reporting, and to keeping this program going here in Mendocino County, you can send a tax-deductible contribution at this link, or become a member of The Mendocino Voice.

Now a short word of introduction from Cohen herself:

I was immediately humbled upon arriving in Mendocino County. I drove across the country to get here, zipping west across I-80 for four days that sped by — a blur of asphalt, gas stations, and car snacks. On the fourth day, in the pouring rain that defined most of my road trip, I crossed over the Sierras and into my new home state, California. Dusk was settling by the time I reached Yuba City and as I reached the bottom of Clear Lake it was completely dark.

I was anxious to finish my drive. However, my plan to rush through the end of the drive was immediately hampered by my introduction to the windy roads of Mendo County. My inexperience with the narrow roads and dark curves had me pulling over every few miles to let the cars that were faster than me (all of them) pass by and get where they were going at a reasonable speed. Sitting in a pullout, laughing at my pathetic driving effort, I knew there would be a lot to get used to in my new home.

I come to your home from Brooklyn, New York. I’m definitely a fish out of water here in Mendocino. I have a lot to learn. I know that reporting on a community I just arrived in will be difficult, but I am dedicated to doing a good job — disseminating useful information to the residents of Mendocino County. That’s where I’m hoping to receive help from the community — suggestions, tips, requests about what you want to see reported on, especially on the topic of the environment.

Please reach out to me at lcohen@mendovoice.com with your comments.

I found my way to Mendocino County and The Mendocino Voice through Report for America (RFA), a national service which hopes to hold powerful institutions accountable and strengthen democracy by improving the quality and quantity of local news.

Here are a few facts from RFA about changes to local journalism over recent years (you can find additional facts about the program here) –

As RFA explains, “News bureaus nationwide have shuttered. Editorial budgets have been slashed. Communities have suffered without coverage of important issues that affect them. At the same time, there is growing mistrust of journalists and the work they do. Our work building and scaling Report for America coincides with an urgent need for fair, independent journalism at a time when news organizations are struggling and our country is deeply divided.”

RFA, an initiative of The Groundtruth Project, hopes to place 1000 local journalists throughout the country to report on undercovered topics, improve communities, and hold powerful institutions accountable, by 2024. Again, please reach out to me at lcohen@mendovoice.com with your comments.

Here’s a KZYX radio interview introducing Cohen as well, and you can follow her work at this link:

https://www.kzyx.org/post/environmental-reporter-lana-cohen-joins-kzyx-and-mendo-voice