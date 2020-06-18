Graduation parties, church service cause spike in COVID cases — 6 new cases, 53 total — If you think you may have been exposed, free testing is available

COVID TESTING INFO: Testing is available at the Redwood Empire Fairgrounds in Ukiah, Tue. – Sat. Testing for emergency workers is 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. and the general public 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Call 888.634.1123 for an appointment or go to lhi.care. You can also call the Mendocino County COVID hotline at 707.234.6052 and the County’s “warm line” at 707.472.2311.

MENDOCINO Co., 6/17/20 — A set of Ukiah High graduation celebrations and a church services have been found to be the cause of a spike in COVID cases in Mendocino County. Within the past week eight cases can be traced to graduation parties, and four to a church service — these conclusions were arrived at after careful contact tracing in which people are interviewed concerning their recent contacts and a site of infection is tracked down. Contact tracing and case investigation remain essential in finding such small outbreaks, conducting testing, isolating infected people, and quarantining the potentially infected, before the outbreak can spread further into the population.

As a result this new spike, Mendocino Public Health conducted additional testing. Testing is still avaliable at the fairgrounds in Ukiah, see above for details.

