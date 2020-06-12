Cal Fire will suspend burn permits June 15

MENDOCINO Co., 6/11/20 — Cal Fire will be suspending burn permits its responsibility area (the state responsibility area) in Mendocino Co. starting June 15. In their notice Cal Fire notes the incredibly dry winter, and current warm temperature and brisk winds. Over 1750 wildfires have burned in the state since January 1. Just a couple days ago, the Vineyard Fire near Yorkville burned 150 acres.

In a press release, the Cal Fire Mendocino Unit encouraged homeowners to remove dead vegetation and landscape debris and to clear 100 feet of defensible space around all structures.

Here’s the full press release from the CalFire Mendocino unit: