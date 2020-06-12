Cal Fire will suspend burn permits June 15

Help us bring you the latest news

We depend on reader support to bring you up-to-the-minute, in-depth, useful news from across the county and Northern California. By making a contribution or becoming a member you're ensuring our continued ability to bring you the most useful news for all of Mendocino.

Contribute & become a member!
By |
Print More
The Mendocino Voice > Fire & Emergency > Cal Fire will suspend burn permits June 15
CalFire shield

The Cal Fire shield.

MENDOCINO Co., 6/11/20 — Cal Fire will be suspending burn permits its responsibility area (the state responsibility area) in Mendocino Co. starting June 15. In their notice Cal Fire notes the incredibly dry winter, and current warm temperature and brisk winds. Over 1750 wildfires have burned in the state since January 1. Just a couple days ago, the Vineyard Fire near Yorkville burned 150 acres. 

In a press release, the Cal Fire Mendocino Unit encouraged homeowners to remove dead vegetation and landscape debris and to clear 100 feet of defensible space around all structures.

Here’s the full press release from the CalFire Mendocino unit:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *