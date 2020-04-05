Public Health Officer Doohan talks masks, tests, and all things COVID-19 in interview (video)

MENDOCINO Co., 4/5/20 — This week we once again interviewed Mendocino County Public Health Officer Dr. Noemi Doohan, to get you the latest most accurate information on the status of COVID-19 and preparations for the onslaught of the pandemic, here in Mendocino.

We spoke with Doohan for about 25 minutes, during which time she touched on everything from masks and testing, to domestic violence. Due to social distancing we have had to come up with creative ways to conduct these interviews, and while we continue to explore new ways to produce these videos at higher quality, please bear with us.

We’re doing a live stream interview with Mendocino Public Health Office Dr. Noemi Doohan. If you ask questions we’ll try to ask them, but this will be a brief interview so we may not get to them. Posted by The Mendocino Voice on Friday, April 3, 2020

We’ll continue this ongoing series with public officials, medical professionals, and community leaders to help keep you in the loop — from a distance — during these challenging times. If you have suggestions of who we should talk with, get in touch at info@mendovoice.com.

