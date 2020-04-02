Power outages hit 4,000 customers on Mendocino south coast

MENDOCINO Co., 4/2/2020 — Two different power outages have left thousands of customers without power along Mendocino County’s south coast. One outage is affecting 3,763 customers (which could be a business or a household) in Sea Ranch, Gualala, and the Fish Rock area; the other hit 913 customers in the Point Arena area.

Pacific Gas & Electric is saying that it expects restoration of power to happen in both places around 7:15 p.m. They have not provided a cause for the outage on the company’s outages page, which is updated every 15 minutes. However, downed power lines recently sparked a fire on Old Stage Road around the same time, at about 3:23 p.m.