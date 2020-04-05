Free remote legal clinics, help with criminal record, re-entry resources for Hum., Mendo, Lake, and Del N. — Clínica legal telefónica para personas con antecedentes penales, gratis

Haz clic aqui para español

MENDOCINO Co., 4/4/20 — Roots and Rebound, which provides resources and legal assistance to people with criminal records or who are going through re-entry, is offering a series of free telephone legal clinics to residents of Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Del Norte counties over the next several weeks. Typically, the non-profit offers free in-person legal clinics, but due to the pandemic they are instead offering the one-on-one legal advice by phone. The appointments are free, but it is recommended you schedule one in advance as time may be limited.

The telephone advice clinic will offer similar services to the in-person clinics previously offered in Redwood Valley (see more here), including advice about clearing your record, and reducing barriers to re-entry due to a criminal record including finding employment, housing, public assistance, family and child care, and more.

Here’s all the details from Roots and Rebound:

If you like help but do not live in these counties, please call our Free Reentry Legal Hotline which operates every Friday from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Our Hotline phone number is 510-279-4662 and it is free and open to anyone in California with a reentry-related legal issue, question, or concern, including those who are incarcerated. WHAT: Speak to a lawyer on the phone and learn about your legal rights with an arrest or conviction record! At this telephone clinic, we will be providing record-cleaning services and legal information about navigating barriers because of your record related to employment, housing, public benefits, family & children, immigration, parole & probation, and more! During this virtual clinic, our lawyers can answer questions related to your record or reentry like the following:"Can I expunge my record?""Can I change my felony to a misdemeanor?""Can I challenge my parole or probation conditions?""Can I transfer parole or probation to a different county?""What can an employer ask about my criminal history?""I was fired because of my background check. Can I challenge that?""Can I join my family in their housing if I have a criminal record?""Can I get visitation or custody rights with my children if I have a record?""Can I change how much child support I owe?""Can I get a professional license with a record?""What are my rights and options for going back to school after prison/jail?" HOW TO PREPARE: If possible, please have a "RAP sheet" (a copy of your criminal record) for full record-cleaning services on hand. For information on how to get your RAP sheet, please visit bit.ly/RAPSHEETCA. If you need support getting a RAP sheet/or a copy of your record contact us at 510-279-4662. Appointments are highly recommended. We may not be able to accommodate calls that were not scheduled in advance. If you have any questions or need help deciding if this clinic is right for you, please call Root & Rebound at (510) 279-4662, or email info@rootandrebound.org. Clinic Information:Who: This is a FREE legal clinic for residents of Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino and Del Norte Counties who have arrest or conviction records!

When: Monday, April 13th from 11:00am to 4:30pm

Tuesday, April 14th from 2:00 pm to 4:30pm

Wednesday, April 15th from 10am – 3:00pm

What: Speak to a lawyer on the phone and learn about your legal rights with an arrest or conviction record! At this telephone clinic, we will be providing record-cleaning services and legal information about navigating barriers because of your record related to employment, housing, public benefits, family & children, immigration, parole & probation, and more! RSVP: Make a phone appointment using this link: bit.ly/RuralPhoneClinic, or by calling 510-279-4662.

Due to COVID-19, we are no longer able to hold our free community legal clinics in-person. Therefore, we will be providing this resource over the phone. Ad

En espanol:

¡Gratis! Clínica legal telefónica para personas con antecedentes penales

OMS: ¡Esta es una clínica legal GRATUITA para residentes de los condados de Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino y Del Norte que tienen un registro de arresto o condena!



Si desea ayuda pero no vive en estos condados, llame a nuestra línea legal de reingreso gratuito que funciona todos los viernes de 9:00 a.m. a 5:00 p.m. El número de teléfono es 510-279-4662 y es gratuito y abierto a cualquier persona en California que tenga un problema, pregunta o inquietud legal relacionada con el reingreso, incluidos aquellos encarcelados.

CUANDO:

Lunes 13 de abril de 11:00 a.m. a 4:30 pm

Martes 14 de abril de 2:00 p.m. a 4:30 pm

Miércoles 15 de abril de 10 a.m. a 3:00 pm

QUE: Hable gratis con un abogado por Teléfono y aprenda sobre sus derechos legales como una persona con antecedentes penales! En la clínica, ofreceremos servicios legales gratis para limpiar antecedentes penales e información legal que le ayudará navegar obstaculos a causa de antecedentes penales – incluyendo el empleo, la vivienda, los beneficios públicos, familia e hijos, inmigración, libertad condicional (parole y probation), y más!



Ejemplos de preguntas que nuestros abogados pueden contestar en la clínica incluyen:



“¿Puedo limpiar mi historial de antecedentes penales?”

“¿Puedo cambiar mi delito mayor a un delito menor?”

“¿Puedo retar mis condiciones de la libertad condicional (como parole o probation)?”

“¿Puedo transferir mi libertad condicional a otro condado?”

“¿Qué puede preguntar un empleador de mi historial criminal?”

“Me despidieron de mi trabajo después de una verificación de antecedentes. ¿Puedo retar?”

“¿Puedo vivir con mi familia en su vivienda si tengo antecedentes?

“¿Puedo obtener derechos de visitación o custodia con mis hijos?”

“¿Puedo modificar mis cargos de manutención de los hijos?”

“¿Puedo conseguir una licencia ocupacional con anetecedentes?”

“¿Qué son mis derechos y opciones para regresar a la escuela después de encarcelamiento?”

CÒMO PREPARAR: por favor de tenga su historial de casos criminales (como una “hoja de RAP”). Si tiene preguntas sobre como obtener su “hoja de RAP”, por favor llámenos al (510) 279-4662. Para información adicional por favor visite bit.ly/ESPANOLRAP. Si tiene preguntas sobre como obtener su “hoja de RAP”, por favor llámenos al (510) 279-4662.



Citas son recomendadas. Las personas sin cita serán alojadas si es posible.