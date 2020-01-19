MENDOCINO Co., 1/149/20 — Do you have a criminal record, but aren’t sure how to clear it, or are you struggling with reentry challenges such as finding employment? A series of free clinics are being held on the North Coast to help people learn how to clear their records, or get information about other legal challenges after serving time or being charged with a crime. The first clinic will be held in Redwood Valley on Monday, February 3, at Consolidated Tribal Health, with following clinics in Arcata and Crescent City.

The free legal clinics will include information about how to clear your record of past charges, and the opportunity to talk with an attorney one on one. “We will be providing record-cleaning services and legal information about navigating barriers because of your record related to employment, housing, public benefits, family & children, immigration, parole & probation, getting an ID and drivers license and more!” organizers Root and Rebound Re-entry Advocates wrote in an announcement.

The February 3 clinic will go on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Consolidated Tribal Health at 6991 N. State Street in in Redwood Valley, and you can register at this link. The event at Humboldt State University will also include a free training on employment rights.

Here’s the flyer: