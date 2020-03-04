Mendocino County will hold coronavirus press conference Thursday — California healthcare professionals will receive masks

MENDOCINO Co., 3/3/20 — Forty-three people have tested positive with COVID-19 (previously know as the novel coronavirus) in California of Tuesday morning, though more than 9,200 people in the state are under self-quarantined to while monitoring symptoms, and California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the release of millions of masks as an increased safety measures for public health professionals across the state.

There are still no reported cases of the novel coronavirus in Mendocino County, but in order to prepare the public for the possible spread of the virus, the Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall and the county’s interim health officer will be holding a joint press conference to provide an update on local preparedness measures this Thursday morning.

The press conference covering local preparedness measures in Mendocino County will take place at the County Administration Center at Low Gap Road in Ukiah at 9 a.m. on Thursday, and will be live streamed on The Mendocino Voice Facebook page, and by the county. Cases have so far been reported in Sonoma and Humboldt counties, and in 49 locales total across the state. Currently, public health officials are encouraging people to take precautions similar to preventing the spread of flu such as frequently washing your hands, and to stay home if sick. Symptoms of the novel coronavirus include a fever, cough, and respiratory difficulties.

As of now, public health officials are not recommending that healthy members of the public wear masks, although they are recommended, “to limit the spread of disease for people who are exhibiting respiratory symptoms,” by the California Department of Public Health. Today, Governor Newsom announced that California will be receiving masked from the CDC which are held in a federal stockpile, which will be distributed to healthcare professionals across the state.

Statewide, there have been 43 positive tests for the virus, which includes 24 cases connected to people who were flown back on federal repatriation flights, 10 travel related cases, five person to person cases, and four cases of “community transmission,” in which a connection to another case has not yet been established. In addition, there are at least 9,200 people who are self-monitoring for potential symptoms at home in 49 different local health jurisdictions.

Here’s our article from March 2 covering the local response the the virus. The Mendocino County announcement is below, followed by the press release from California Public Health with today’s update on the coronavirus’ spread within the state.

Mendocino County coronavirus press release from 3/3/20:

Mendocino County Health Officer and Sheriff to Hold Press Conference on 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Post Date: 03/03/2020 3:11 PM Ad In light of recent news regarding local transmission (“community spread”) of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Northern California, Mendocino County Public Health is taking steps to prepare for the possibility of cases in our community in the near future. The Interim Health Officer Noemi Mimi Doohan and Sheriff Matt Kendall will hold a joint press conference updating the community on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), local preparedness and response efforts. When: Thursday, March 5, 2020 at approximately 9:00 a.m. Where: County Administrative Center – Conference Room C – 501 Low Gap Road, Ukiah, CA 95482 Ad Who: Noemi Mimi Doohan, MD, PhD, Mendocino County Interim Health Officer Matthew Kendall, Mendocino County Sheriff Live Online: The press conference will be live streamed on the Mendocino County YouTube Channel (www.youtube.com/MendocinoCountyVideo) and Facebook page

(www.facebook.com/mendocinocounty/).

For more information, please contact the Executive Office at (707) 463-4441. Ad Mendocino County press release from 3/3/20/

Press release from California Governor’s Office and California Public Health from 3/3/20:

Governor Newsom, State Health & Emergency Officials Announce Release of Millions of N95 Filtering Facepiece Masks for Use in Low-Risk Health Settings to Address Shortages Caused by COVID-19

Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approves California to use personal protective equipment in certain conditions

California Department of Public Health and CalOSHA release guidance for safe use of personal protective equipment that has been securely stored in a controlled climate in situations that do not involve confirmed COVID-19 patients

The state is mobilizing every level of government to prepare for

and respond to spread of virus

SACRAMENTO – As the spread of COVID-19 has caused nationwide shortages of respirator face masks for medical professionals, the California Department of Public Health is taking steps to protect health care professionals on the frontlines of the fight against novel coronavirus.



The Public Health Department today announced that it has received approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health to use some of its emergency planning reserves of 21 million N95 filtering facepiece masks in certain situations.



The emergency planning reserves of N95 masks, some of which are past their manufacturer use-by date, have been stored in climate-controlled conditions that preserved the masks’ efficacy. The way the masks have been stored will prevent the degradation of elastic that slips around the ears, a key factor in the CDC and NIOSH’s approval.



These masks are approved for use only in limited, low-risk circumstances, thus relieving pressure on the supply chain of unexpired masks for health care providers caring for confirmed COVID-19 patients and other high-risk situations for infectious diseases.

In tandem with this announcement, the Department of Public Health and CalOSHA both released guidance about:

Which N95 masks may be safely used;

Under what circumstances; and

How health facilities can optimize use of expired masks to conserve unexpired personal protective equipment for confirmed COVID-19 patients and in other medically necessary situations.

The California Department of Public Health, along with the CDC, does not recommend that healthy people wear masks at this time. However, masks are recommended to limit the spread of disease for people who are exhibiting respiratory symptoms.



“California is working hard to ensure our health care system is in the strongest possible position to respond to this evolving situation,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “Critical to that effort is making sure health care workers have the medical masks and protective equipment they need to protect themselves while caring for patients. Our state is extremely grateful for the hard work and dedication of our health care workers in this time of expanded need.”



“Protecting the health and safety of the doctors, nurses, and other health care and dental care providers is a critical component of ensuring our public health at any time, and particularly now,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Health Officer. “Releasing this supply of masks will help keep our health care professionals safe on the job.”



As California’s testing for COVID-19 at 13 state and county public health labs in the state ramps up, Dr. Angell stressed that faster testing of patients may lead to a more rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases reported. That is not necessarily a sign that the rate of infection is increasing, but that our ability to test more people more rapidly is leading to better detection.



While additional positive tests continue to be reported by county health officers, state officials emphasized that these reports show swift and robust action is being taken to detect cases early, isolate and care for patients, and trace contacts.

“The risk to the health of the general public in California remains low. We will continue to provide updates as this situation evolves,” said Dr. Angell. “At this time, the best way to protect your health is to practice good health habits like washing your hands regularly, covering your cough and staying home if you are ill. Also, if you have a fever and respiratory symptoms or other signs of COVID-19, call ahead. Calling your health care provider or local public health department first before seeking medical care allows steps to be taken to protect the health and wellbeing of patients, healthcare providers and the community at large.”

COVID-19 in California by the Numbers (as of 10 a.m. Pacific Time):

43 – Positive tests

24 – Cases of positive tests related to federal repatriation flights

19 – Cases not related to repatriation flights

10 – Travel-related

5 – Person to person

4 – Community transmission

9,200+ – number of people self-monitoring who returned to the U.S. through SFO or LAX

49 – Number of local health jurisdictions involved in self-monitoring

13 – Labs with test kits

Thousands – Number of tests California is able to perform now

*All numbers as of 10 a.m. PST and are subject to change; some information dependent on county reporting

How Can People Protect Themselves:

Every person has a role to play. So much of protecting yourself and your family comes down to common sense:

Washing hands with soap and water.

Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

Following guidance from public health officials.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick:

Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19 or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider or local public health department first before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

California’s Response to COVID-19:

We have been actively and extensively planning with our local public health and health care delivery systems. Here are some of the things we are already doing: