We’re throwing an election results viewing party at the Ukiah Brewing Company, join us!

Hello Readers and Friends,
We’re throwing a Super Tuesday/Election Day results watching party this coming Tuesday, March 3, at the Ukiah Brewing Company — so come by, have a drink and watch the results roll in from across the country and Mendocino County.
Join us to talk local politics, local news, and watch the results come. We’ll be having an open house at KMEC starting at 3 p.m., so you can come in and chat about what you want in your local news service, and what’s on the ballot for Tuesday. Then, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. we’ll head over to the Ukiah Brewing Center, where we’ll be watching national news as the polls close on the East Coast, and talking local politics. After 8 p.m. we’ll be announcing the results for the Mendocino supervisorial and referendum races.
We hope to see you there. Here’s the link to the Facebook event page link for more details (please mark that you’re going so we can an idea of the headcount) and here’s a link to all our election coverage so you can make some informed choices on your ballot. We’ve filmed nearly every candidates forum that’s happened during this primary, and interviewed all the candidates in Districts 1 and District 2.
We’re planning more events for the upcoming months, and we want to hear from you! Let us know what you’d like to know more about in Mendocino County, and what places in the county you’d like to visit.
And as always you can support us by becoming a member here .
Kate Maxwell, publisher
A. Fernandez Baumann, managing editor
Fyi, it should be “an” election results party, not “a” election . . .
Would you like to hire an excellent editor/proofreader?
THANKS, we were too excited about the party, but luckily we always have sharp-eyed readers to catch our mistakes! We hope to be hiring soon. : )
Thank you Mendocino Voice! I look forward to it. And thank you for all of the work put in to get the word out regarding us as candidates. Keep up the good work.