District 4 candidates forum tonight in Fort Bragg; we’ll live-stream to Facebook, 6:30pm

MENDOCINO Co., 1/16/20 — The two men running for District 4 supervisor, Fort Bragg Councilmember Lindy Peters and incumbent Supervisor Dan Gjerde, will face off at a candidates forum this evening in Fort Bragg, which The Mendocino Voice will be live-streaming to our Facebook page. The forum has been organized by the League of Women Voters of Mendocino County and will begin at 6:30 p.m., lasting till around 8 p.m.

The California Primary will be held this year on March 3, but given that there are only two people running in this particular race, it is very likely that one of them will win a majority of the votes thus eliminating the need for a run-off — in other words, the March 3 vote will more than likely be the deciding vote in this race, while in districts 1 & 2, a second set of votes in Nov. will most likely be required.

The event will run from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., and if you can’t make it, we’ll be live-streaming on The Mendocino Voice Facebook page and will post the video afterwards to this website.

More information about the event can be found at the event Facebook page. Our ongoing coverage of the 2020 election can be read here, and we’ll be doing individual interviews with the candidates soon. Tell us what you want the candidates to discuss as they compete for your vote in the comments or by emailing info@mendovoice.com. You can also find more information about Gjerde on his website and campaign Facebook page, and Peters from his campaign Facebook page.