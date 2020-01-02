Ukiah welcomes first baby of new decade, Daniel Ramos

This article is from our partners at Ukiah Valley Medical Center and Howard Memorial Adventist Health. We are following up with other hospitals in the area but right now it appears that baby Daniel Ramos was the first baby born in Mendocino County in the new decade! We send congratulations to Daniel and his family from The Mendocino Voice.

Thursday, January 2, 2020 (Ukiah, CA) – Ukiah’s first baby of the new decade is a boy! Baby Daniel Ramos was born at 8:46 a.m. at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley (AHUV) on New Year’s Day. Born to parents Alma and Miguel Ramos, Baby Daniel was 7 lbs. 12 oz and 19 inches long and was actually a little late for his arrival. His due date was supposed to be December 30, two days before. “Turns out he was just waiting for the perfect time,” shares new mom Alma Ramos.

Ad

So while everyone was celebrating and excitedly awaiting for the arrival of the new year, she was having contractions. She started having contractions at 3:00 p.m. and decided it was time to go to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley at 3:00 AM, New Year’s Day. “Everything about him and his birth was perfect. I wasn’t in too much pain during labor and when the time came, I only had to push for 15 minutes and there he was. He really knew how to make an entrance!”

Born with a full head of hair and adorable dimples from Mom, Baby Daniel is already well taken cared of, by the team at AHUV’s Family Birth Center who were excitedly awaiting his arrival as well. Being the first born for the year always came with a little bit of excitement and fame at the hospital. Baby Daniel was showered with lots of attention and goodies, including a handmade quilt and mittens made by the staff, clothes, toys and more. The team from Care for Her was just as excited to welcome the first baby of the year and midwife Dana Estevo, CNM, who delivered Baby Daniel, also presented a gift basket filled with newborn necessities.

Get Mendo news in your inbox Join our mailing list to receive the latest news direct to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

This is the Ramos’ third bundle of joy and Alma says she always knew she wanted to deliver at AHUV. “I delivered my first two here and always had a great experience. The nurses are so supportive and caring, and I knew I would get the same with Baby Daniel.”

“There’s always something so special about welcoming new life, but there’s something even more exciting about having it at the beginning of the year. From parents and extended family members to staff, the anticipation builds as one year ends and the New Year begins. Our team is grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an important moment in people’s lives and the trust that our patients have in us to care for their most precious delivery,” shares Taff Cheneweth, RN, Labor and Delivery unit manager.

Ad

Aside from newborn necessities, AHUV staff also gifted Baby Daniel with his first boxes of diapers, enough to last him for his first month. Experts say that a baby will go through between 2,500 – 3,000 diapers in their first year.

Almost 11,283 babies will be born in the United States on New Year’s Day, according to UNICEF. That’s why the New Year’s Baby always receives extra attention and excitement. But all of that aside, Alma and Miguel were most happy to have welcomed a healthy baby boy and as all parents do, they hope for a long future of happiness and health for their son.

Ad

Adventist Health Ukiah Valley is part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 35,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope. Together, we are transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing.

