MENDOCINO Co., 1/29/20 — An inmate of the Mendocino County Jail, which is operated by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), overdosed on drugs this morning and was briefly hospitalized. The drugs were likely some kind of opioid and the innate, whose name has not been released, was found unresponsive yesterday, was administered three doses of Narcan, an a drug which blocks the effects of opioids, and eventually sent by ambulance to the hospital. He was later returned to the jail.

We have not been able to contact the MCSO for further details today, but will update later.

The MCSO first announced that the agency would begin using of Narcan, which was distributed to both field staff and jail staff, last April, and since then has publicly announced using the drug in at least three situations prior to this most recent overdose in the county jail.

Here is a statement from the MCSO released on their Facebook page: