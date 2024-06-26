Ukiah Animal Shelter dog kennels full, fosters desperately needed

Because the Ukiah Animal Shelter on Plant Road is the county’s “pound,” the shelter must house strays, lost dogs, and animals seized in cruelty or neglect cases. This means that when the shelter is full, there is no option but to create space by euthanizing animals. If you can adopt or foster a dog, even for a limited time, the shelter urges you to step up now and save an animal. The shelter also asks that owners microchip their pets so if a pet strays or becomes lost, it can be scanned and returned quickly rather than taking up space at the shelter.

The shelter’s urgent plea is below:

Our dog kennels are FULL. We are now making the public aware that euthanasia for space is a strong possibility in the next several days. If needed, dogs facing euthanasia will be posted on the euthanasia page: HERE If this occurs, we hope to be in a position to list these dogs for up to five days, but cannot guarantee that will happen based on variables/requests we receive from the public about running, at large, or stray dogs. We are making a plea to animal owners to make sure your animals are microchipped, licensed or wearing name tags, in case they get out and are impounded. Reconnecting you with your animal is much easier with these IDs. Also, please check fencing or gates on your property. Unfortunately, we cannot accept new animals due to pet owners not claiming their dogs in a timely manner. Also, over the past several days, many animals have been impounded. We need owned dogs recently impounded to be picked up ,as soon as possible. Fostering is also a big help, and interested parties can can find information about our Foster Program and the Foster application HERE: FOSTER INFO Check out our adoptable dogs, and if you are interested in one (or more!) , fill out an online ADOPTION APPLICATION and a staff member will contact you and make arrangements for you to meet the dog(s).