The Mendocino Setlist: June 3-9

MENDOCINO Co., 6/3/24 – It’s another great week of live music in Mendocino County!
Submit your upcoming music events by each Sunday for the Setlist to [email protected].
Monday, June 3
Live jazz music – The Mendocino Jazz Society hosts a weekly jazz session. Swing dancing classes available from 5-6 p.m. All ages, 6-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Tuesday, June 4
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Wednesday, June 5
KC – When she’s not hosting her radio show on the Skunk FM, KC plays piano each week at the Redwood Coast Senior Center. KC performs a repertoire of golden oldies through the ‘70s, including easy listening and rock. Seniors (60+) $5, under 60 years of age $8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Redwood Coast Senior Center, 490 N. Harold St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-0443, rcscenter.org.
Live local music – Local musicians perform weekly at this charming Willits coffeehouse. All ages, 12-2 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Brickhouse Coffee, 3 S. Main St., Willits, (707) 680-0188.
James Regan – Musician James Regan performs as part of the brewery’s weekly acoustic series. All ages, 2-5 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Piano-rama with Wendy DeWitt – The Queen of Boogie Woogie, Wendy DeWitt, performs blues, boogie woogie and ragtime. All ages, 4-7 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Hopland Tap, 13351 Hwy 101, Hopland, (707) 510-9000, hoplandtap.com.
Community Jam & Open Mic – Piaci Pub hosts a monthly open mic night hosted by Lauralee Brown. LatchKey and Dezi 5 will also perform. All ages, 5-8 p.m., donations accepted, Piaci Pub 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing, outdoor dining area every Wednesday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Wednesday at karaoke night. 21 and over, 7-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Wednesday night. 21 and over, 7 p.m.-12 a.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Thursday, June 6
Community Concert Series – Dezi 5, from Texas, performs at the First Thursdays Community Concert Series hosted by Steven Bates. Other performers include LatchKey, the Steven Bates Band, Lauralee Brown (it’s her birthday!) and Shawn Powers. All ages, 5-8 p.m., donations accepted, Piaci Pub 120 W. Redwood Ave., Fort Bragg, (707) 961-1133.
Bryn & Blue Souls – Coast-based band Bryn & Blue Souls performs blues, jazz and pop originals, as well as covers in its own style including works by Nina Simone, Bonnie Raitt, Melody Gardot, Amy Winehouse, Billie Ellish and more. All ages, 5:30-6:30 p.m., no cover, Anderson Valley Brewing Company, 17700 Boonville Rd., Boonville, (707) 895-2337, avbc.com.
Winterlark – Kristin Olson and Sweeney E. Schragg of the songwriting duo Winterlark bonded immediately over their shared love of the Great American Songbook, the pop music of Motown and the British invasion, and the tight harmonies characteristic of acoustic folk vocal groups. 21 and over, 6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Wolf Tree – Multi-instrumentalist and singer Wolf Tree performs each first Friday of the month at Northspur Brewing Company in Willits. It’s a fine mix of acoustic Americana and excellent beer. All ages, 6-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Northspur Brewing Co., 101 N. Main St., Willits, (707) 518-4208, northspurbrewing.com.
Karaoke night – Belt out your favorite songs every Thursday at karaoke night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), the Thirsty Axe, 209 S. School St., Ukiah, (707) 238-8778, thirstyaxe.com.
Open mic – Everyone’s a star at open mic every Thursday night. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Karaoke Latino – Sing your favorite Latin-centric songs at karaoke night on Thursdays. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Coyote Valley Casino, 77 Coyote Valley Blvd., Redwood Valley, (707) 485-0700, coyotevalleycasino.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Friday, June 7
Cosmic Family Band – Jamming rock, blues and folk are the focus of the Cosmic Family Band’s Grateful Dead-inspired sound. All ages, the Peg House, 69501 US-101, Leggett, (707) 925-6444, thepeghouse.com.
Lounge Noir – The band Lounge Noir performs. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Dezi 5 & LatchKey – Texas-based touring band Dezi 5 performs with local favorite LatchKey. 21 and over, 8-11 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Keith Greeninger & Nina Gerber – Singer-songwriter Keith Greeninger and guitarist Nina Gerber perform. Greeninger was a regular performer at the Kate Wolf Music Festival and performs soulful folk-centric music. Aaron Ford will open and Chris Skyhawk will MC the night. All ages, 7 p.m., $25, the Sequoia Room at North Coast Brewing Company, 444 N. Main St., Fort Bragg, tickets on sale here.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Saturday, June 8
Kitty Rose – Kitty Rose, the Singing Cowgirl from Hopland, is a country western singer and songwriter who has performed across the country. Her debut album, Greatest Hits!, won an Outmusic Award in 2005. Rose’s music is described as having the “sweet purity of vintage country music, with a rascally energy beneath it.” Wine by the glass or bottle as well as McNab Ridge rosé frosé will be available for sale. The Smash Daddy’s will be selling smashburgers and Rock Seas Farm Fusion will offer charcuterie plates. All ages, 1-5 p.m., no cover, McNab Ridge Winery, 13450 US-101, Hopland, (707) 744-1986, mcnabridge.com.
Saturday Scramble – Every second and fourth Saturday, musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and join other musicians for an afternoon of jamming together. 21 and over, 3-6 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
An Evening of George Gershwin and More – Fred Adler and Gualala Arts Presents “An Evening of George Gershwin and More” featuring Neil Fontano on piano, Robby Elfman on clarinet/tenor sax/flute, Randy Vincent on guitar, Pierre Archain on bass and Gabe Yanez on drums offering a repertoire that will capture the essence of Gershwin’s genius. The show includes a piano/clarinet version of “Rhapsody in Blue,”“Three Preludes,” and many of the Gershwin standards such as “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess, and “S’wonderful” from An American in Paris. As a special bonus treat, Karl Young on Japanese shakuhachi flute and Tim Mueller on guitar will collaborate on standards by Cole Porter and George Gershwin. Co-producer and director Fred Adler will narrate throughout the performance. All ages, 4 p.m. $25 in advance, $30 at the door, Gualala Arts Center, 46501 Old State Highway, Gualala, (707) 884-1138, tickets available here.
Lauralee Brown – Singer-songwriter and guitarist Lauralee Brown performs an eclectic array of covers and original songs, including tracks from her new album Nature of Belief. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St, Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.
Live local music – Local acts perform in a relaxing, outdoor dining area every Saturday. All ages, 5-9 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Andrew Victor – Musician Andrew Victor performs folk originals. 21 and over, 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Tastes Like Chicken – Local band Tastes Like Chicken performs classics by the Beatles, Steely Dan, Elvis Costello, Huey Lewis and the News, and more, as well as originals. The band is composed of musicians who have performed in many bands known to those who have enjoyed local live music through the years including Warty Gourd, Schindig, Mad Cow Jazz, Close Enough, Marjo Wilson Band, and Waylon and the Wild Cats. All ages, 7-10 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Tall Guy Brewing, 362 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg, (707) 954-9132, tallguybrewing.beer.
Blind Lead – The duo Blind Lead performs high energy, multi-instrumental rock, punk, blue and funk. 21 and over, 8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), donations accepted, Shanachie Pub, 50 B South Main St., Willits, (707) 459-9194.
Sunday, June 9
Helene Eve – Local musician Helene Eve plays various styles of music on vocals and guitar, including blues, jazz, funk, contemporary pop, folk, a twist of country and many originals. She’s the former bandleader of Eve and the Mystics and has performed with the Scorchers, Second Glance and the Stage Band. All ages, 5-8 p.m., no cover (food or drink purchase required), Cucina Verona, 124 E. Laurel St., Fort Bragg, (707) 964-6844, cucinaverona.com.
Marshall House Project – Santa Rosa-based band the Marshall House Project performs blues, rock, funk, reggae and soul music. All ages, 6-8 p.m., free, Mendocino Grove, 9601 CA-1, Mendocino, (707) 880-7710, mendocinogrove.com.
Live local music – Local musicians perform at a restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean. All ages, times vary, no cover (food or drink purchase required), Noyo River Grill, 1011 S. Main St., Fort Bragg, (707) 962-9050, noyorivergrill.com.