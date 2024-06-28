Sheriff’s deputies investigating stolen bicycle find woman dead in suspected overdose

MENDOCINO Co., 6/27/24 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a bicycle theft Wednesday afternoon near Ukiah say they found a dead woman inside a tent nearby. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Elizabeth Dockins.



She is suspected to have died as a result of an overdose based on evidence allegedly found at the scene.



Deputies were in the vicinity of Ackerman Creek, east of the 2200 block of North State Street, just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. They attempted to speak with Dockins as a part of their investigation but found her to be unresponsive. Her next of kin have been notified, according to deputies, but the official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy and toxicology report.



Dockins was known to deputies due to prior interactions. MCSO publicized her mugshot on Facebook in association with an arrest warrant in 2017. County court records indicate Dockins had family in the area. The staff of The Mendocino Voice extends our condolences to her loved ones.



