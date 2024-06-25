Road construction in Fort Bragg to impact traffic, parking, June 25-26

FORT BRAGG, CA., 6/24/24 – The City of Fort Bragg will be implementing a street striping project Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26. The project will result in parking to be limited on Franklin St. and possible delays on Pine St., Redwood Ave. and parts of Franklin St. Businesses will remain open in the areas impacted.

Here’s the official announcement:

The City of Fort Bragg wishes to notify residents and businesses promptly regarding upcoming road work that may impact daily routines.

This week crews will be applying street striping throughout city limits. In some areas “No Parking” signs have been placed with specific days and times to ensure that bike lanes and markings can be placed.

Work will be performed in the following areas:

Pine Street

Redwood Avenue

Franklin Street (South Street to Oak Street & Fir Street to Manzanita)

No Parking will be posted on Franklin Street as follows:

TUESDAY 6/25 – NORTHBOUND LANE

WEDNESDAY 6/26 – SOUTHBOUND LANE

During this period, businesses in areas where construction work is underway will remain open, and pedestrians will have access to businesses within the construction zones throughout the work. We kindly ask residents and businesses to utilize alternative routes during the construction period. Additionally, we urge everyone to exercise caution in these areas and adhere to all safety signs. For further information or inquiries, please contact Assistant Director of Public Works, Chantell O’Neal at [email protected] or via phone or mail at 707-961-2823.