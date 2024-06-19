Mendocino County Featured Pet: Tango

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 6/19/24 – This week’s featured pet is Tango, available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter. Tango is a two-year-old shepherd.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

Tango is a happy and social dog who enjoys the company of people and is quick to seek out their attention. Tango walks nicely on leash and enjoys getting out and about for adventures, and inside he’s a mellow kinda guy! Tango could use some basic training and definitely wants an active family who will take him on adventures! Tango is a shepherd, two years old and 57 handsome pounds.

You can read more about Tango here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

