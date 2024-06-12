Mendocino County Featured Pet: George

George is available for adoption in Ukiah.

Every week Mendocino Voice showcases an adoptable shelter pet from across Mendocino County.

UKIAH, 6/12/24 – This week’s featured pet is George, who is available for adoption at the Ukiah Animal Shelter. George is a polite, social and relaxed dog looking for companionship.

Here’s his profile from the Ukiah Animal Shelter:

George ended up at the shelter through no fault of his own — he was a beloved member of the family until his owner passed. George is mellow indoors and he’s house-trained. He walks politely on leash and enjoys getting out and about. This sweet dog knows sit and shake. Mr. G needs to shed some pounds, and he’s looking for an exercise partner to help him lose weight! George is 5 years old and…ahem…130 pounds!

You can read more about George here and other adoptable pets at mendoanimalshelter.com. If you see a dog or cat that you think might be “the one,” you can begin the adoption process online. For information about adoptions, please call (707) 467-6453 or email [email protected]. You can also check out the Ukiah Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

