MENDOCINO Co., 6/29/24 – The Fourth of July holiday is next week and it’s going to be a scorcher. It will be so hot that the National Weather Service Eureka has issued an excessive heat watch for Tuesday through Thursday night. Cal Fire and the Mendocino County Office of Emergency Services want to remind everyone that fireworks are illegal in Mendocino County, with the exception of three events in the county celebrating Fourth of July.

Here’s the official announcement:

The Mendocino County Office of Emergency Services would like to remind Mendocino County residents and visitors that all fireworks are illegal in Mendocino County.

As we approach the 4th of July holiday, please remember that we are now in fire season, and it is dry in all areas of the County. The illegal use of fireworks poses a serious threat to the safety and well-being of everyone in our County.

CAL FIRE and local fire and law enforcement agencies are working together to enforce a zero-tolerance policy regarding the use and sale of illegal fireworks in Mendocino County this year. Please do your part to help protect Mendocino County from another devastating wildfire by celebrating the 4th of July safely and responsibly.

For fireworks enthusiasts, there are safe, organized, professional fireworks displays scheduled in Fort Bragg, Point Arena, and Ukiah this year!

Fort Bragg Independence Day Fireworks:

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Location: Todd Point, Fort Bragg, CA 95437



Point Arena Fireworks Extravaganza:

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Location: Arena Cove, 810 Port Road, Point Arena, CA 95468



Fireworks Extravaganza at Ukiah Speedway:

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Location: Ukiah Speedway, 1055 N. State St., Ukiah, CA 95482



Have a wonderful and safe Fourth of July!